Patriots' Jacoby Brissett Dishes First Impressions of HC Jerod Mayo
In the start of the New England Patriots' Jerod Mayo era, it's been hard to find any player say one bad thing about the the new head coach.
Since being brought up as the successor to Bill Belichick in January earlier this year, Mayo has continued to make his presence felt as a breath of fresh air in the facility and the marking of the beginning of a new regime in Foxboro. And when asking around the team, the reviews have been nothing short of stellar, most recently so when it comes to the offseason addition of Jacoby Brissett.
During Brissett's media availability on Thursday, the quarterback was asked about his time with the team with Mayo running the operation, voicing some notably positive words about the first-year head coach.
"It's been really fun. He brings a lot of good energy," Brissett said. "The cool thing is, you can tell he's trying to make the players on the team run the team. Obviously, he's the head coach, and he sets the standard and stuff like that, but he definitely puts a lot of responsibility on us players, and I actually like it."
After the Patriots endured their ugly 4-13 finish last season with countless hiccups on all sides of the ball, seeing this overhaul in mentality and refreshing team morale is a welcomed sight.
Of course, losing out on an all-time great coach like Belichick is a wound that will take a while to heal for fans, but the beginning stages with Mayo at the helm have shown that his leadership could be the start of something great in its own right.
The locker room has remained optimistic and bought in upon Mayo's arrival, which is the first step in rebuilding this New England culture back to its former glory. As things look so far, this Patriots rebuild looks to be in the right hands.
