Patriots-Jaguars Pre-Game Notebook: Roster Notes, Game Prediction and More

The Patriots look to return to their winning ways as they host the Jaguars at Gillette Stadium in Week Seventeen.

The New England Patriots will attempt to snap a two-game losing streak, as they prepare to host rookie quarterback Trevor Lawrence and the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday, January 2, 2022 with a 1:00pm ET kickoff. This matchup has the potential to impact New England’s place in the race for not only the AFC East title, but also the top spot in the Conference.

It will be the first meeting between the two teams since the Patriots traveled to Jacksonville on September 16, 2018, and fell to the Jaguars, 31-20. The Jaguars will play at Gillette Stadium for the first time since a 24-20 loss in the 2017 AFC Championship Game that was played on January 21, 2018.

Viewing/Listening:

TELEVISION:

This week's game will be broadcast by CBS and can be seen via regional local affiliates. Andrew Catalon will handle play-by-play duties with James Lofton as the color analyst. Sherree Burruss will work from the sidelines.

STREAMING:

For information on how to stream the game please visit the Ways to Watch guide, via Patriots.com

RADIO:

98.5 The Sports Hub is the flagship station for the Patriots Radio Network. Play-by-play broadcaster Bob Socci will call the action along with former Patriots quarterback Scott Zolak, who will provide color analysis. The games are produced by Marc Cappello.

Patriots Roster Notes:

As expected, Pats’ wideout Nelson Agholor remains in concussion protocol after absorbing a crushing hit to the head versus the Indianapolis Colts in Week Fifteen. Sunday will be Ahgolor’s second straight missed game. As a result, New England will continue to miss their downfield threat, potentially shortening the field for Jacksonville’s secondary to defend.

The Patriots have elevated wide receiver Kristian Wilkerson, defensive tackle Daniel Ekuale and cornerback D’Angelo Ross from the practice squad. All three served as elevations for Week Sixteen’s matchup with the Buffalo Bills.

Lastly, Ja’Whaun Bentley, Brian Hoyer, Matthew Judon, Brandon King, Josh Uche have cleared protocols and have been activated from COVID-19/Reserve. Whether any, or all, will be active for Sunday’s game has yet to be determined. However, having the option of deploying a more robust corps of linebackers certainly fortifies New England’s defense.

Jaguars Roster Notes:

CB Nevin Lawson has been added to Jacksonville’s injury report with an illness.

Since Friday, the Jaguars have Activated the following players from Reserve/COVID-19 list:

DT Malcom Brown

DT DaVon Hamilton

TE Chris Manhertz

OL Andrew Norwell

DL Jihad Ward

DE/OLB Josh Allen

RB Travis Etienne Jr. (remains on Injured Reserve)

TE Luke Farrell

LB Myles Jack

WR Laviska Shenault Jr.

The Jaguars have elevated the following players via practice squad as COVID-19 replacements:

CB Lorenzo Burns

DT Doug Costin

WR Jeff Cotton Jr.

RB Nathan Cottrell

OL D.J. Fluker

DB Michael Jacquet

S Bradley McDougald

OL Badara Traore

OL Tre'Vour Wallace-Simms

Placed on the Reserve/COVID-19 list

DL Dawuane Smoot

CB Shaquil Griffin

Patriot Maven Game Prediction:

Essential on Offense: Strike First

After getting off to slow starts in each of their past two games, New England’s offense will look to strike first on Sunday against the Jaguars. With Mac Jones having (arguably) his least memorable game as a pro quarterback in Week Sixteen against the Buffalo Bills, offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels will undoubtedly attempt to re-engage Jones by making things happen early. As a result, expect the Pats to run the ball early to facilitate play-action. If Jones can find favorable situations, he can utilize his receivers and tight ends in the intermediate part of the field. This is typically an area in which Jacksonville has had difficulty defending. With Nelson Agholor out for Sunday’s matchup, Jones will look to both Jakobi Meyers and Kendrick Bourne, as well as tight ends Hunter Henry and Jonnu Smith. Ultimately, New England will need to put points on the board early and often to establish control.

Essential on Defense: Keep Lawrence Off Balance

Despite being the first overall selection in the 2021 NFL Draft, Jags’ rookie Trevor Lawrence has struggled in his inaugural campaign as Jacksonville’s quarterback. Lawrence is completing 59 percent of his passes for 3,225 yards with just nine touchdowns and 14 interceptions. The 22-year-old has also lost five fumbles. To be fair, much has been placed on the rookie’s shoulders, in terms of carrying the offense. On Sunday, Lawrence will look to receivers Marvin Jones and Laviska Shenault to spark their offensive attack; especially with their tight end grouping looking a bit thin. The Patriots’ secondary should be able to contain Jacksonville’s pass-catchers and neutralize Lawrence’s effectiveness.

Final Analysis:

While Jacksonville possesses the talent on both sides of the ball to pull off the upset, New England is playing for more than pride on Sunday. New England holds the advantage in all three phases and that will be evident on the field in Week Seventeen. The Jags will keep it closer than most people may think. However, in the final analysis, the Pats are just too strong and right the ship with a comfortable victory to open the 2022 calendar year.

Final Score Prediction: Patriots 27, Jaguars 17