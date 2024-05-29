Patriots HC Jerod Mayo Sounds Off on NFL's Potential OTA Removal
Some big time NFL rule changes could be brewing for the near future as we inch through the rest of this offseason.
According to a report from Tom Pelissero of NFL Network, the NFL is rumored to be considering a removal of OTAs in a potentially drastic offseason workout overhaul:
"The NFL Players Association is working to finalize a proposal to overhaul the offseason starting as soon as 2025, eliminating voluntary on-field work in the spring in favor of a longer training camp ramp-up, with players reporting in mid-June to early July, per sources."
While it's an idea that remains in its early stages, it's a change that could eventually end up with significant consequences for the NFL's preseason process. Rather than enter the fold for workouts in the middle of May, players would switch to a more extensive camp that begins a month down the line.
It's become a proposal that's gathered the support of many around the league and could be on the horizon with the proper steps forward. However, when asking for the thoughts of others around the NFL, it hasn't quite seen unanimous support.
New England Patriots head coach Jerod Mayo is the latest to comment on the rule proposal during Wednesday's OTA practice, where he went on to unveil some doubts he had surrounding the concept, specifically when focused on younger players.
"In these stages, it's just a proposal, and this is exactly what they want to happen-- us having this conversation right here," Mayo said. "The athletes, no matter what sport you're talking about, they have to take accountability for their career. Anytime you push that back like that, you're going to start to lose some of those guys that don't have the discipline early on in their careers to really stay in shape. So, if you think you're going to come in there later and everyone's going to be in shape, I just don't foresee that, but I don't have a fortune teller."
By removing OTAs from the offseason equation, it does bring the added benefit of giving guys a bit more rest before the next year's preparation. Especially when commissioner Roger Goodell continues to mention his interest in an 18-game season, those extra downtime weeks may be necessary, but the extra risk is still present when mentioning the impact on young players.
Keep an keen eye on how this new rule proposal develops over the course of the summer, as it could end up as one that creates major ripple effects across the NFL.
