Patriots-Jets Week Two Injury Report — First Edition: What To Do Without Brown?

Some ‘usual suspects’ and a new face emerge on the New England Patriots first injury report heading into week two against the New York Jets.

The first injury report of week two of the 2021 NFL season provided both questions and answers for the New England Patriots, as they prepare to take on the New York Jets on Sunday at MetLIfe Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

Although the Patriots enjoyed solid attendance at Wednesday’s practice, two key players were conspicuous by their absence. Neither offensive tackle Trent Brown, nor linebacker Kyle Van Noy were present for the media portion of the session.

Both Brown (calf) and Van Noy (throat) were listed on Wednesday’s report, as neither participated in practice. Both offensive lineman Yodny Cajuste (hamstring), and outside linebacker Ronnie Perkins (shoulder) remain limited participants, each having been inactive for Sunday’s game against the Dolphins. Reciever Nelson Agholor (ankle) and defensive back Jalen Mills (ankle) were full participants, indicating that both will be available for this week’s matchup; as they were against Miami.

The only new addition to the Pats injury report was safety Kyle Dugger, listed with a wrist injury. Dugger’s injury does not appear to be serious, as he was a full participant in practice.

Here is the complete report:

NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS

DID NOT PARTICIPATE:

OT Trent Brown (calf)

LB Kyle Van Noy (throat)

LIMITED PARTICIPATION:

OT Yodny Cajuste (hamstring)

OLB Ronnie Perkins (shoulder)

FULL PARTICIPATION:

WR Nelson Agholor (ankle)

S Kyle Dugger (wrist)

CB Jalen Mills (ankle)

NEW YORK JETS

DID NOT PARTICIPATE

LB Jamien Sherwood (ankle)

LIMITED AVAILABILITY

WR Keelan Cole

FULL AVAILABILITY

No Players Listed

Missing Trent Brown?

While the Patriots received positive, long-term news on Brown’s injury earlier this week, his status for Sunday’s game is shaky, at best. If Brown’s calf injury prevents him from suiting up against the Jets, the Pats may once again turn to back up swing tackle Justin Herron. Listed third on the Pats depth chart at the position, Herron was Brown’s initial replacement against Miami. However, the second-year lineman struggled in an every-down role. He was eventually benched in the third quarter, after being flagged for holding and allowing a tackle-for-loss on a running play. Each miscue stalled a promising offensive drive, which culminated in a Patriots field goal. As a result, Herron was New England’s lowest-graded offensive lineman by Pro Football Focus.

Should the Pats choose another option, the most likely candidate would be Yasir Durant. The newly-acquired lineman relieved Herron on Sunday, and performed well doing so. Durant allowed no pressures on 13 dropbacks in his 23 total snaps. At 6-foot-7, 330 pounds, Durant has the size and strength needed to fend-off more aggressive defensive linemen.

If healthy, Yodny Cajuste could make the start, as well. It should be noted that the West Virginia product has mostly played left tackle this summer, taking 74 snaps at the position in the preseason. He did, however, take 17 snaps at right tackle. Although he has been limited in practice with a hamstring injury, Cajuste could be a very intriguing option to fill in for Brown against the Jets.

Of course, the Patriots could always turn to last season’s starting right tackle, Michael Owenu. Though the second-year lineman from Michigan has filled the left guard role in 2021, vacated by Joe Thuney, he did start 10 games at the position in 2020, and was PFF’s eighth-highest-graded tackle. Still, Onwenu has yet to see any practice time at the position, making him an unlikely choice.