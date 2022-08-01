Skip to main content

Patriots Join Cowboys Atop 'Most Valuable Franchise' Ranking

The Kraft acquisition of his favorite team, the Patriots, in 1994, marked a change for the organization and for the league forever.
When it comes to winning, the New England Patriots take a backseat to very few NFL teams. And when it comes to value? Owner Robert Kraft's franchise can say the same thing.

Sportico has "America's Team'' valued at $7.64 billion, making it the most valuable franchise in all of sports, with the Dallas Cowboys just ahead (by $630 million) of the second-place New York Yankees.

But also highly-ranked are the Los Angeles Rams in the No. 2 NFL spot and the Patriots in the No. 3 NFL spot.

The top-10 valued franchises are ...

*The Cowboys ($7.64 billion)

*The Los Angeles Rams ($5.91 billion)

*The New England Patriots ($5.88 billion)

*The New York Giants ($5.73 billion)

*The San Francisco 49ers ($5.18 billion)

*The Chicago Bears ($5 billion)

*The New York Jets ($4.8 billion)

*The Washington Commanders ($4.78 billion)

*The Philadelphia Eagles ($4.7 billion)

*The Denver Broncos ($4.65 billion).

Sportico writes that its 2022 Valuation is "The sum of the fair-market value of an NFL franchise combined with the value of team-related businesses and real estate holdings.''

The Kraft acquisition of his favorite team, the Patriots, in 1994, marked a change for the organization and for the league forever. Kraft purchased the Patriots in part to save the franchise from being relocation, and he offered a $172 million bid to keep the franchise in New England.

In many ways, just as the hiring of coach Bill Belichick and the drafting of Tom Brady are seen as foundational milestones for one of sports' finest franchises, the rise to power of Robert Kraft should be viewed similarly.

