Patriots LB Kyle Van Noy: ‘At The End of The Day, We Have to Talk Less and Play More.’

When the two-time Super Bowl champion and official member of the New England Patriots’ All-Decade team of the 2010s speaks, his teammates listen.

The Patriots are searching for answers after back to back losses to two playoff teams in the Indianapolis Colts and Buffalo Bills. New England needs its veteran leaders to step up and set the tone in the locker room.

That is exactly what Van Noy is doing.

The veteran linebacker, now in his fifth season with the Patriots, thinks he knows the solution to their problems. As a matter of fact, he said it immediately after the team’s 33-21 loss to the visiting Bills on Sunday afternoon.

“It's disappointing to lose, right? Especially when the standard is really high and you have high expectations for yourself and for your teammates," Van Noy told reporters Sunday when asked about getting things going in the right direction. "It's disappointing to lose, but we can't point the finger."

The loss to the Bills stings because Buffalo more or less controlled the entire game. Heading into this game, the Bills were 5-0 when scoring on the first possession of the game.

Of course the Patriots had the first offensive possession of the game, but Buffalo forced a three-and-out and immediately followed that with a 13-play, 61-yard touchdown drive to take a 7-0 lead over New England.

The Bills defense never allowed New England’s offense to get into any sort of rhythm.

It was a similar situation for the Patriots in their 27-17 loss to the Colts. Indianapolis jumped out to a 20-0 lead and never looked back.

A case could even be made that in both of those losses, the Patriots didn't show a sense of urgency.

So, does that mean there is reason to panic?

As one of the most respected players in their locker room, Van Noy still believes that the Patriots can bounce back.

"We just have to watch a little extra film here and there, tweak some things, and just play better. I can sit up here and talk all day, but at the end of the day, we have to go produce. We have to talk less and play more."

At 9-6, the Patriots can clinch the postseason by simply winning out. A win over the Jaguars in Week 17 could clinch, however, if the Jaguars upset the Patriots, New England could need a win over the Dolphins in Week 18.

However, New England will need the Bills to lose if they want to win the division.

If the Bills win out and beat the Atlanta Falcons and New York Jets, they’ll be AFC East champions for the second-straight season.

With playoff implications on the line, the Patriots host the Jaguars this Sunday at Gillette Stadium in Foxboro, Massachusetts at 1:00pm.