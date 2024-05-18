Patriots LB Marte Mapu Drops Jersey Number Change for 2024
After taking on his rookie season rocking the number 30, New England Patriots second-year linebacker Marte Mapu will be changing his number to 15 ahead of the 2024 NFL season, first reported by Mike Kadlick on X.
Mapu will return to the number he wore during his college days at Sacramento State. The last Patriots player to wear 15 was none other than running back Ezekiel Elliott last season, who has since taken his talents back to the Dallas Cowboys for the coming year.
The linebacker is coming off a solid rookie season in the red in blue, one where he combined for 18 tackles, also securing a pass deflection, a forced fumble, and an interception in 17 games.
Heading into his second-year pro, we could be in for another solid campaign from Mapu in the franchise's first year under new head coach Jerod Mayo. The Patriots' defensive scheme looks to remain relatively similar in years past under the lead of Bill Belichick, and the unit will be fully healthy after a previously injury-riddled campaign derailed any hopes of being a premier group in 2024.
This New England defense is poised for a resurgence, and it relies heavily on the progression of this team's young players. Mapu, among many others, looks to be tasked to take on a significant role in 2024 to make that coveted jump happen.
