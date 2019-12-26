Patriots Lend Team Plane to Navy for Liberty Bowl

The New England Patriots were in a giving mood this Christmas, which resulted in the Navy football team arriving to their bowl game in style this week.

According to the Navy's official Twitter account, the Patriots lended the Midshipmen their team plane for them to use in their travels to the Liberty Bowl, which they will play in on New Year's Eve against Kansas State. The team traveled in the plan on Thursday and shared the news the same day.

Patriots head coach Bill Belichick has always had a profound respect for the Navy program, as his father was a scout for them for over 30 years. One has to think he had a say in making this Christmas gift happen.