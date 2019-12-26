PatriotMaven
Top Stories
News
Game Day
GM Report

Patriots Lend Team Plane to Navy for Liberty Bowl

Devon Clements

The New England Patriots were in a giving mood this Christmas, which resulted in the Navy football team arriving to their bowl game in style this week. 

According to the Navy's official Twitter account, the Patriots lended the Midshipmen their team plane for them to use in their travels to the Liberty Bowl, which they will play in on New Year's Eve against Kansas State. The team traveled in the plan on Thursday and shared the news the same day. 

Patriots head coach Bill Belichick has always had a profound respect for the Navy program, as his father was a scout for them for over 30 years. One has to think he had a say in making this Christmas gift happen. 

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Patriots Nearing Top 5 in Week 17 MMQB Power Rankings

Devon Clements

After descending over the past several weeks, the Patriots have begun ascending the power rankings this week.

How Patriots Can Clinch First-Round Playoff Bye in Week 17

Devon Clements

Now that New England has clinched a playoff berth, they have their eyes set on claiming a playoff bye.

Tom Brady Has No Plans For Retirement After This Season: 'I Hope to Continue Playing"

Devon Clements

No matter the outcome of the 2019 season, it appears the 42 year old QB wants to play in 2020.

Patriots Offensive Report Card: Week 16 vs. Bills

Mike Constantino

Here are the grades the Patriots offensive players earned during their win over Buffalo last weekend.

Tom Brady Selected to NFL 100 All-Time Team

Devon Clements

Brady was one of two quarterbacks announced to the NFL 100 All-Time team during NBC Sports' Sunday Night Football broadcast.

How the Patriots Offense Got Back on Track in Week 16

Max McAuliffe

The Patriots' offense looked far better than they have all season on Saturday. But what caused them to have so much success?

Patriots Defensive Report Card: Week 16 vs. Bills

Mike Constantino

Here are the grades for the Patriots' defensive players during last Saturday's win over the Bills.

Chase Winovich Paid Off Lunch Debt For Hometown School District

Devon Clements

The rookie is giving back to his community in a big way for the holidays.

Where Patriots Stand in AFC Playoff Seedings After Week 16

Devon Clements

New England is so close to clinching a first-round playoff bye.

3 Keys to a Patriots Victory Review: Week 16

BJ Shea

A review of the three keys to a victory laid out for the Patriots prior to their Week 16 win against the Bills.