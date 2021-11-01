Patriots’ Lessons-Learned from Week Eight Victory Over the Chargers

Faced with the possibility of returning to .500 on the 2021 season, the New England Patriots took the field at SoFi Stadium for their Week Eight matchup with the Los Angeles Chargers determined to make their mark in the win column for the second straight week.

Pats’ quarterback Mac Jones amassed 218 passing yards; throwing neither a touchdown pass, nor an interception. Damien Harris would add 80 yards rushing on 23 carries, with a touchdown. Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert passed for 223 yards, with two touchdowns and two interceptions. Former Charger Adrian Phillips put the Pats ahead for good with a pick-six of Herbert, as the Patriots defeated the Chargers, improving New England to 4-4 on the 2021 season.

Though New England’s locker room has good reason to be pleased with the outcome, there were still plenty of lessons to be learned from the Pats performance on Sunday.

Lesson One: The Patriots Defense is Still Capable of Forcing the Opposition to Expect the ‘Unexpected.’

In the aftermath of Sunday’s contest, Justin Herbert admitted that New England’s multiple looks in the pass rush confused both him and the Chargers’ offensive line. This caused Herbert to hold on to the ball a bit longer, leading to some confusion on the Patriots’ defensive packages. Truth be told, the Pats employed similar zone coverages as they did during their 45-0 victory over the Bolts in 2021. On Sunday, the Patriots sacked Herbert three times and hit him on six occasions. Both defensive tackle Christian Barmore and linebacker Matt Judon worked very well in tandem, frequently getting penetration into the Chargers’ backfield. To complement the pressure on the passer, the Pats continue to deploy three safeties in the defensive backfield, the most-impressive of which was Adrian Phillips. The former Bolts’ safety was in perfect position to read a miscommunication between Herbert and his intended receiver tight end Jared Cook. Phillips, who had two interceptions on the day, returned his second for a pick six, sealing New England's victory. At the end of the day, New England’s defense proved that it still has the ability and the savvy to capitalize on the miscues of their opponents.

Lesson Two: New England’s Offensive Play Calling is Still a Concern

Despite an ‘up and down’ day from Mac Jones, the Pats offense still found a way to put points on the board. Of course, it can be said that the Pats left some significant points on the SoFi Stadium field on Sunday. Specifically, Josh McDaniels’s red-zone play-calling in the second quarter raised more than a few eyebrows. From inside the Chargers’ six-yard line, McDaniels called five passes on eight possible plays, including an unsuccessful, low-percentage goal-line fade on fourth down to Jakobi Meyers. The Chargers came into Sunday’s matchup employing one of the worst run defenses in the league; allowing an average of 162.5 yards per game. Despite the Pats having success in running the football to that point in Week Eight, they still opted for the pass more often than not. When they did go to the run, it was on very short yardage, meaning that a run was pretty much expected. On two separate occasions, when facing third-and-short, McDaniels dialed up handoffs to running back Brandon Bolden, each of which were stuffed. Though the Pats found the victory, some of those questionable decisions could have cost them the victory. At some point, New England’s coaching staff will need to show greater trust in their offense to convert short yardage situations into first downs.

Lesson Three: Damien Harris is a ‘Feature Presentation’

In a city known for ‘Feature Presentations,’ it was the Patriots’ feature running back that stole the show on offense for the visitors in Week Eight. Damien Harris continues to validate head coach Bill Belichick’s decision to draft him with the 87th overall pick in the 2019 NFL Draft. In fact, he is making it look like one of the best Draft decisions in Belichick’s New England tenure. On Sunday, Harris finished the game with 80 of the Patriots 141 ground yards, along with one rushing touchdown. It was the fourth straight game in which Harris has found the end zone via his ground attack. However, it was his consistency, which was most impressive. When the Pats needed a first down, they generally went to Harris to get it. As a result, the Alabama product showcased his skill as a strong, decisive runner, with complementary speed, outstanding vision and a good burst through the hole. Harris has also improved his contact balance in space, making him much more reliable when protecting the football. It is always a joy for Patriots fans to watch Damien Harris run the ball. Moving forward, we just need to see as much, or more, of it.

Lesson Four: The ‘City of Angels’ Makes That Man a Gunner

Spaceballs’ .gif files aside, the Patriots Pro Bowl returner has a knack of performing on the Los Angeles stage. Including Sunday’s victory over the Chargers, Olszewski had 272 punt-return yards in his three appearances at SoFi Stadium against the Rams and Chargers over the last two years. On Sunday, he returned four punts for 80 yards and one kick return for 26 yards. The 24-year-old averaged 20 yards per return, providing the Pats with strong starting field position more often than not. While some continue to question his contributions to the Patriots’ receiving corps, Olszewski proved on Sunday that his ability as a return specialist makes him an invaluable part of this team.