Patriots’ Lessons-Learned from Week Eleven Victory Over the Falcons

The Patriots improved to 7-4 with a 25-0 win over the Atlanta Falcons on Thursday, and in the process, are making their case as one of the best teams in the AFC.

Quarterback Mac Jones completed 22 of 26 passes for 207 yards, and one touchdown, with one interception. Nick Folk made four field goals, one of which connected for 53-yards. Still, the Patriots defense would earn the game ball. The Patriots sacked Falcons’ quarterback Matt Ryan four times, while J.C. Jackson and Devin McCourty would each intercept him in the second half. Kyle Van Noy sealed the win with a 35-yard pick-six in the fourth quarter as the Pats shut out the Falcons 25-0 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta.

Though the spirits in New England’s locker room are as high as they have been all season, there are still plenty of lessons to be learned from the Pats performance on Thursday night against the Falcons.

Lesson One: The Patriots Have a Super-Bowl Caliber Defense

While much attention has been focused on the impressive performance of Pats rookie Mac Jones, New England’s defense has been the tone setter for their 2021 resurgence. On Thursday, the Patriots finished with four sacks, 12 quarterback hits and four interceptions. In total, they held the Falcons to just 165 net yards of offense.

Throughout their current streak of five straight wins, the Pats have outscored their opponents by a margin of 175-50, yielding just 13 points in their last three games. On average, New England is allowing 16.1 points per game (ppg) in 2021, second only to the Buffalo Bills with an average of 15 ppg. Still, the Patriots ability to be productive at all three levels is what makes their 2021 defense so fearsome. The team has vastly improved in setting the edge, and therefore stopping the run. New England also remains quite competent in taking the ball from their opponents. They lead the league with 18 interceptions. By comparison, the Pats led the league in interceptions with 18 for the entire 2020 season, tied with the Miami Dolphins, New Orleans Saints and Pittsburgh Steelers.

Lesson Two: Nick. Is. GOOD

Each week, kicker Nick Folk continues to prove his value to the Patriots. Simply put, the 37-year-old may be New England’s most consistent scorer. On Thursday, Folk connected on all four of his field goals; from 32, 44, 53 and 33 yards respectively. His 53-yard field goal in the fourth quarter was the longest he has made in 2021. It was also his fourth 50-yard field goal of the 2021 season. He made a 50-yard field goal in the third quarter against the New York Jets on October 24. He made two 52-yard field goals against the Houston Texans on October 10, a week in which he would earn Special Teams Player of the Week honors. Perhaps most impressive, however, is that Folk has been exceptional on the road. Thursday’s matchup with the Falcons marked the fourth time in 2021 that Folk has connected on four field goals; with all of those games coming on the road.

Lesson Three: The Right Gets It Right on the Offensive Line

After some early issues with protection to begin the season, New England’s offensive line has begun to solidify itself as a true strength of this team. The unit of Isaish Wynn (left tackle), Ted Karras (left guard), David Andrews (center), Shaq Mason (right guard) and Trent Brown (right tackle) has been particularly strong for the past couple of weeks. Following a dominant performance against the Cleveland Browns on Sunday, the Pats’ o-line once again put forth a solid performance. Despite some difficulty in picking up the blitz in pass protection, the Patriots running game enjoyed success thanks largely in part to the prowess of the right side of the offensive line. Per Pro Football Focus, 104 of New England’s 134 rushing yards against the Falcons came on runs to the right side. The Patriots ran 13 plays to the right side, totaling 90 yards, with an average of 6.92 yards per play. The combination of Shaq Mason and Trent Brown has certainly become a problem for opposing defenses, and the Pats will look to build up on that prowess in the coming weeks.

Lesson Four: Mac Jones is no stranger to completing passes

On Thursday, Mac Jones completed 22-of-26 passes for an .846 pass completions. It is tied for the fourth-best in team history. Jones was 19-of-23 for an .826 completion percentage vs. Cleveland on Nov. 14, the sixth-highest in team history. He has completed 70 percent of his passes in seven of his 11 games. The rookie record is nine games with a 70+ percent completion percentage by Dallas Cowboys’ quarterback Dak Prescott in 2016. Despite some recent difficulties in picking up the blitz, Jones is completing 83.7% of his passes over the last two games, including a 14-for-15 start Thursday night. His ability to be accurate remains his greatest asset. As such, Jones continues to put his team in a position to win.