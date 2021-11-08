Patriots’ Lessons-Learned from Week Nine Victory Over the Panthers

The New England Patriots improved to 5-4 on the 2021 season with an impressive Week Nine victory over the Carolina Panthers.

J.C. Jackson intercepted Carolina quarterback Sam Darnold twice, including an 88-yard pick-six as the Patriots defeated the Panthers 24-6 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Patriots quarterback Mac Jones threw for 139 yards, with one touchdown and one pass ironically intercepted by Gilmore. Still, it was the Pats running game that would be their strength on Sunday, rushing for 151 yards collectively between Damien Harris, Brandon Bolden and rookie Rhamondre Stevenson. Defensively, the Pats were solid in all three levels, holding Darnold to 172 yards with three interceptions and zero touchdowns.

Lesson One: The Patriots are proving to be a playoff-caliber team

Following a 1-3 start to the 2021 season, many Patriots fans had resigned themselves to the team being, at best, a .500 football team, on the outside-looking-in when it came to the playoffs. Since that time, the Pats are winners of four of their last five, including back-to-back road wins against the Los Angeles Chargers and Carolina Panthers. While the Pats are showing marked improvement each week, they are also climbing their way up the AFC standings. With their victory on Sunday, the Patriots pulled within one game in the loss column of the division-leading Buffalo Bills. The formerly 1-6 Jacksonville Jaguars shockingly upset the Bills in their Week Nine matchup, dropping Buffalo to 5-3 on the season. The Pats and Bills are set to play each other twice during the month of December, with Buffalo still having showdowns with the Colts, Saints and Buccaneers remaining on their schedule. NO only are the Patriots continuing to make their case for a playoff spot, they are currently back in contention for the top spot in the division.

Lesson Two: J.C. Jackson is a bona fide number one cornerback

With may a sharp eye fixed on former Patriot, and current Panthers’ cornerback Stephon Gilmore, Jackson would steal the show on Sunday. The soon-to-be 26-year old earned two interceptions, including an 88-yard return for a touchdown. Jackson displayed top level vision and speed on his pick-six. On his second interception, Jackson’s coverage was textbook. He demonstrated an impressive instinct for finding the football, while keeping his targets in range and maintaining a visual on Panthers’ quarterback Sam Darnold. While Jackson’s emergence as a top-level cornerback is great news for their offense, it does present something of a dilemma. With Jackson set to enter free agency at the conclusion of the seaosn, the Pats must decide whether to sign him to a long-term extension, franchise tag him, or allow him to test the waters of free agency. While his price tag is almost certainly to be steep (and deservedly so), Jackson is demonstrating the ability to be a formidable force at the position for many years to come. Signing him may be expensive. However, losing him may be even more costly.

Lesson Three: The Pats can win even when Mac Jones is not at his best

While finding fault in a win may be considered critical overkill, there is always much to learn from any experience on the football field. While the Patriots running game and defense deserve rave reviews for their respective performances on Sunday, Patriots quarterback Mac Jones finished the day a bit below par for the second straight game. As was the case during his Week Eight showing against the Los Angeles Chargers, Jones struggled with his downfield accuracy and decision-making. Jones’ interception to former teammate Stephon Gilmore came on an attempt to find Jakobi Meyers for a short-yardage gain. However, Gilmore recognized the route and ran it even better than Meyers did. Though the ex-Pats’ corner may have made a great play on the ball, the rookie should not have made the throw. Despite Jones’ growing pains, the Pats continue to win on the strength of their running game and their defense. As for Jones, all is far from being lost. The 23-year-old continues to make plays on third downs and in the red zone. In short, even when he does not have his ‘A’ game, Jones and the Pats are still capable of pulling off the victory.

Lesson Four: Matt Judon and Christian Barmore are one of the league’s best Defensive ‘Dynamic Duos’

Though the Patriots had a handful of aesthetically pleasing moments on Sunday, it was their defense that carried them to victory. Though J.C. Jackson is likely to dominate the highlight reel, New England’s front seven continues to hold its own as well. For the past few weeks, head coach Bill Belichick and the Pats defensive brain trust have been successful in finding the right blend of man and zone coverages. With the Pats recent personnel deficiencies in the secondary, New England has managed to confuse opposing quarterbacks with a smart mix of coverages. However, some of that success can be attributed to the prowess of defensive tackle Christian Barmore and linebacker Matt Judon. The duo have become quite the pass rush tandem, with at least one of them (if not both) finding their way into their opponents’ backfield. On Sunday, the pair combined for three tackles, two passes-defended and one sack, attributed to Judon.