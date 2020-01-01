After an ugly 27-24 loss to the division-rival Miami Dolphins in Week 17, the New England Patriots find themselves dropping once more in The MMQB Power Ranking as the 2019 regular season closes.

New England, who heading into the regular season finale was ranked as no. 6 in The MMQB Power Rankings, have dropped one spot and now sit at no. 7 in the final power rankings of the season. The Seattle Seahawks (no. 6) have leap-frogged the Patriots in the rankings, as they were ranked no. 8 heading into Week 17. New England also bumped down the Vikings (no. 8) one spot in the final rankings.

Here is what The MMQB staff had to say about the Patriots this week:

"Every year we talk about the end of the Patriots dynasty. This year they went long stretches where they didn’t look very Patriots-like and they still put up 12 wins."

Their explanation was short, but direct. This year's Patriots team may be the most scrutinized 12-4 NFL team we have ever come across. That's because of how strong New England has been over the past two decades, and what we expect them to accomplish on a week-to-week basis, especially against lowly opponents.

Losing to the Dolphins in Week 17 is being considered as one of the worst losses in the Brady-Belichick era. The Patriots not only lost to a now 4-12 Miami team, but they lost to the Dolphins in a game where a playoff bye was on the line. The stakes were high and the opponent was believed to be weak, which is why New England is being heavily criticized heading into their Wild Card game against the Titans.

New England must now shift momentum by beating Tennessee at Gillette Stadium Saturday night. That's easier said than done, as the Patriots will be facing one of the most red-hot teams in the NFL down the back stretch of the regular season.