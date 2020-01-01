PatriotMaven
Top Stories
News
Game Day
GM Report

Patriots End Regular Season outside Top 5 in The MMQB Power Rankings

Devon Clements

After an ugly 27-24 loss to the division-rival Miami Dolphins in Week 17, the New England Patriots find themselves dropping once more in The MMQB Power Ranking as the 2019 regular season closes. 

New England, who heading into the regular season finale was ranked as no. 6 in The MMQB Power Rankings, have dropped one spot and now sit at no. 7 in the final power rankings of the season. The Seattle Seahawks (no. 6) have leap-frogged the Patriots in the rankings, as they were ranked no. 8 heading into Week 17. New England also bumped down the Vikings (no. 8) one spot in the final rankings. 

Here is what The MMQB staff had to say about the Patriots this week:

"Every year we talk about the end of the Patriots dynasty. This year they went long stretches where they didn’t look very Patriots-like and they still put up 12 wins."

Their explanation was short, but direct. This year's Patriots team may be the most scrutinized 12-4 NFL team we have ever come across. That's because of how strong New England has been over the past two decades, and what we expect them to accomplish on a week-to-week basis, especially against lowly opponents. 

Losing to the Dolphins in Week 17 is being considered as one of the worst losses in the Brady-Belichick era. The Patriots not only lost to a now 4-12 Miami team, but they lost to the Dolphins in a game where a playoff bye was on the line. The stakes were high and the opponent was believed to be weak, which is why New England is being heavily criticized heading into their Wild Card game against the Titans. 

New England must now shift momentum by beating Tennessee at Gillette Stadium Saturday night. That's easier said than done, as the Patriots will be facing one of the most red-hot teams in the NFL down the back stretch of the regular season.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

PatriotMaven's 2019 Regular Season Awards

Devon Clements

Here are the individual awards PatriotMaven has dished out to some of New England's outstanding players for their efforts in the 2019 regular season.

What Would Josh McDaniels' Staff Look Like If He Took Head-Coaching Gig?

Devon Clements

One SI insider gives us a look at what Josh McDaniels' staff would look like if he departed to take a head coaching job in the NFL.

Report: Giants Request to Interview Patriots' Joe Judge

Devon Clements

Judge began coaching wide receivers for the Patriots this season.

WATCH: Rob Gronkowski Spiked Steve Harvey's Lego Bust on New Year's Eve

Devon Clements

Harvey didn't appreciate the iconic Gronk move on live television.

AFC Playoff Picture: Patriots Play Host to Titans on Wild Card Weekend

Max McAuliffe

With the brutal loss Sunday versus the Miami Dolphins, Tom Brady and the New England Patriots will now have to play on Wild Card weekend.

Dolphins' Latest Coaching Move Shows Shift Away From Patriots' Philosophy

Devon Clements

The decision to part ways with a former Patriots staffer shows how Brian Flores can't fully invest in what he learned in New England if he wants to succeed in Miami.

Full Attendance at Tuesday's Patriots Practice

Devon Clements

The Patriots had full participation during their first practice of the week.

Report: Giants, Panthers, Browns Request Permission to Interview Josh McDaniels

Devon Clements

McDaniels is gaining traction as one of the highly-coveted head coaching candidates in the NFL.

Jason McCourty, 6 Others Inactive for Patriots' Regular Season Finale

Devon Clements

McCourty and Brooks are the only players not active for Week 17 that was listed as questionable prior to the game.

3 Keys to a Patriots Victory Review: Week 17

BJ Shea

Here's how the Patriots executed the three keys laid out for them prior to their regular season finale loss to the Dolphins.