Former, Current Patriots Mourn the Loss of NBA Legend Kobe Bryant

Sarah Weisberg

New England Patriots, both past and present, are joining the country in remembering NBA legend Kobe Bryant. A helicopter crash in Calabasas, California took the lives of Bryant, his 13-year-old daughter Gianna, and a few others Sunday morning. Grief and outpourings of support for surviving family members have dominated social media since the news broke about the 10 am (PT) crash.

Here are what some of the former and current Patriots are saying about the Lakers legend:

No. 1-1
Max McAuliffe
Max McAuliffe

Devastating loss. All the support just goes to show the impact he left on the world of sports.

