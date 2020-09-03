Report: Cam Newton Named Patriots Starting Quarterback

Surprise, not surprised; the New England Patriots coaching staff has reportedly told Patriots players that Cam Newton is the team's starting quarterback.

"Bill Belichick told his players during a team meeting Thursday morning that Newton won the three-way battle with Jarrett Stidham and Brian Hoyer, according to a league source," The Boston Globe's Jim McBride wrote Thursday afternoon.

Newton has also been named one of New England's three team captains, according to ESPN's Field Yates.

After a strong training camp, Newton beats out second-year quarterback Jarrett Stidham and veteran Brian Hoyer for the starting job. The Patriots coaching staff continued to compliment Newton's hard work ethic over the past several weeks as he attempted to grasp the playbook in New England. His efforts during training camp, paired with some sub-par performances by Stidham over the summer seemingly gave Newton a grasp of the starting job during the second week of Phase 2 of training camp. His leadership abilities have also earned him the label of team captain alongside running back James White and center David Andrews.

The 2015 MVP will now make his first start in a Patriots uniform in the team's season opener against the Miami Dolphins.

Newton, who joined the Patriots on June 28, becomes the first starting quarterback of the post-Tom Brady era in Foxboro.

