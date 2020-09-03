SI.com
PatriotMaven
HomePatriotMaven+NewsGM ReportGame Day
Search

Report: Cam Newton Named Patriots Starting Quarterback

Devon Clements

Surprise, not surprised; the New England Patriots coaching staff has reportedly told Patriots players that Cam Newton is the team's starting quarterback. 

"Bill Belichick told his players during a team meeting Thursday morning that Newton won the three-way battle with Jarrett Stidham and Brian Hoyer, according to a league source," The Boston Globe's Jim McBride wrote Thursday afternoon. 

Newton has also been named one of New England's three team captains, according to ESPN's Field Yates. 

After a strong training camp, Newton beats out second-year quarterback Jarrett Stidham and veteran Brian Hoyer for the starting job. The Patriots coaching staff continued to compliment Newton's hard work ethic over the past several weeks as he attempted to grasp the playbook in New England. His efforts during training camp, paired with some sub-par performances by Stidham over the summer seemingly gave Newton a grasp of the starting job during the second week of Phase 2 of training camp. His leadership abilities have also earned him the label of team captain alongside running back James White and center David Andrews.  

The 2015 MVP will now make his first start in a Patriots uniform in the team's season opener against the Miami Dolphins. 

Newton, who joined the Patriots on June 28, becomes the first starting quarterback of the post-Tom Brady era in Foxboro. 

Get the latest Patriots news by joining the community. Click "Follow" at the top right of the page. Mobile users click the notification bell. Follow Devon on Twitter @DevClemNFL

THANKS FOR READING PATRIOT MAVEN
Register today for free or log in to access this premium article.
Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Looking Back at Mohamed Sanu Trade: Price Was High, but So Was Demand for Patriots

In the end, other teams prospered from the Mohamed Sanu trade. But the Patriots did not.

Devon Clements

Report: Patriots Release WR Mohamed Sanu

New England gave up a second-round pick for Sanu ahead of the trade deadline last season.

Devon Clements

by

MaxMcAuliffe

Patriots Operating as If They Have 2018 Version of Cam Newton

Patriots quarterback coach Jedd Fisch is evaluating Newton based off of his last healthy season as a Carolina Panther in 2018, and so far seems impressed.

Sarah Jacobs

Report: RB Damien Harris Suffered Hand Injury, Could Miss Season Opener

The news comes in wake of a phenomenal camp by Harris.

Devon Clements

Lamar Miller Says Conditioning Separates Patriots From Other Teams He's Been With

"Coming in here and once they put me through the conditioning stuff that was something different for me."

Sam Minton

by

MaxMcAuliffe

Watch: Part 2 of Bill Belichick's Subway Commercial Is Here

Now we know why Belichick was eating a sandwich on a park bench.

Devon Clements

The Struggle of Patriots Coaches Evaluating Kick/Punt Returners Without a Preseason

Without any preseason games it's been nearly impossible to fully evaluate the kick and punt returner candidates in New England.

Devon Clements

Does Damien Harris Deserve To Be Patriots' RB1?

Harris has yet to play in a game in 2020, but his performance in training camp could have him earning a bulk of the carries out of the backfield when the regular season is underway.

Devon Clements

Patriots Are Co-Favorites to Land RB Leonard Fournette

With Leonard Fournette getting released by the Jacksonville Jaguars, the New England Patriots have emerged as co-favorites to sign the running back.

Sam Minton

by

Sarah Jacobs

The Case For and Against the Patriots Trying to Claim RB Leonard Fournette

The Patriots have until 4 p.m. ET on Tuesday to submit a waiver claim for the veteran running back.

Devon Clements