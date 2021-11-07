Patriots-Panthers Game Day Notebook: Roster Notes, Game Prediction and More

The New England Patriots have traveled to Charlotte, North Carolina for their Week Nine matchup with cornerback (and former Patriot) Stephon Gilmore and the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium at 1:00pm ET. The Pats are attempting to pull above .500 this week, following a 27-24 victory over the Los Angeles Chargers in Week Eight.

The Panthers are also entering this matchup with a 4-4 record, New England will attempt to break a two-game losing streak to Carolina following a 24-20 loss at Carolina on Nov. 18, 2013 and a 33-30 loss in their most recent meeting between the two teams on Oct. 1, 2017 at Gillette Stadium.

Viewing/Listening:

TELEVISION:

This week's game will be broadcast by CBS and can be seen via the network’s local affiliates. Greg Gumbel will handle play-by-play duties with Adam Archuleta as the color analyst. AJ Ross will work from the sidelines.

RADIO:

98.5 The Sports Hub is the flagship station for the Patriots Radio Network. Play-by-play broadcaster Bob Socci will call the action along with former Patriots quarterback Scott Zolak, who will provide color analysis. The games are produced by Marc Cappello.

Patriots Roster Notes:

The Patriots have elevated wide receiver Kristian Wilkerson from the practice squad for Sunday’s game. It will be Wilkerson’s first regular-season game action in 2021. He should be utilized by the Patriots in the vertical passing game.

Panthers Roster Notes:

Panthers’ running back Christian McCaffrey was activated from injured reserve McCaffrey has the chance to change the complexity of Carolina’s offensive attack. While he is likely to be at least slightly limited by injury, his ability to be a factor in the running and passing game will be felt strongly on Sunday.

Also, quarterback Sam Darnold cleared the concussion protocol on Saturday. However, Darnold is still nursing a shoulder injury, as well. Therefore, he will be a game-time decision against the Patriots. If Darnold is unable to go, P.J. Walker will get the start in his stead.

Patriot Maven Prediction:

Essential on Offense:

In hopes of neutralizing Carolina’s aggressive pass rush, as well as their stifling secondary, New England will look to run the ball often on Sunday, which means a heavy dose of Damien Harris. Should the Pats give Harris the space to maneuver, the 24-year-old is capable of breaking for significant yardage. However, if the Panthers find success against the Pats’ run protection, Harris may need to get a bit more creative with the ball. He can also be a factor when receiving out of the backfield, Carolina’s front seven is very good with Brian Burns, DaQuan Jones, Derrick Brown, and very athletic linebackers including Shaq Thompson and Jermaine Carter. The Pats have a tendency to start slow with their run game. They cannot afford to do so on Sunday against a fast moving Carolina defensive front. The Pats need to win their running battles early and often.

Essential on Defense:

While the Patriots need to find a way to neutralize Carolina’s defensive pressure, they need to bring pressure of their own when trying to stop the Panthers’ offense. While the identity of the quarterback which they will face is still uncertain, the Pats front seven must apply pressure and win their battles at the line of scrimmage, whether they are attempting to stop the run, or put pressure on the passer. The Pats defensive line should be able to find success against the Panthers’ offensive line. As a result, linebackers Matthew Judon and Josh Uche have the chance to have a big day in pass protection on Sunday. Still, the key factor on the defensive side of the ball for the Patriots is likely to be rookie Christian Barmore. both stuffing the run, and disrupting the passer. His ability to push the pocket and take a stand against the run has earned him an increase in playing time each week. In his first eight regular-season games, Barmore has earned a 12.6 pass-rush win rate, which leads all rookie interior defensive linemen. His 22 quarterback pressures are fifth among all rookies. Additionally, Barmore has emerged as a force against the run. The 22-year old has eight run-stops on just 84 run-defensive snaps, ranking second on the team in run-stop percentage at 9.5 percent. In short, Barmore can get the job done on both levels of the Patriots defensive front.

Final Analysis:

Week Nine will not be an easy matchup for either team. The Patriots possess the skill and savvy to make plays on both sides of the ball. Carolina has had its struggles. Still they are more than capable of making things difficult for New England on both sides of the ball. If reasonably healthy, Christian McCaffrey can be a game-changer for Carolina. However, this will be a battle of the defenses. At the end of the day, the Pats do just enough to get the job done on the road.

Final Score Prediction: Patriots 17, Panthers 14