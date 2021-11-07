Skip to main content
    • November 7, 2021
    SUBSCRIBE
    Publish date:

    Patriots-Panthers Inactives: What It Means For Sunday’s Week Nine Showdown

    The Pats list six inactives, as opposed to the Panthers listing seven for Sunday’s Week Nine matchup at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina.
    Author:

    The New England Patriots are set to compete against the Carolina Panthers in Week Nine of the 2021 NFL Season at 1:00pm ET on Sunday, November 7, at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte.

    With just under an hour until kickoff, the Patriots and Panthers have released their list of Inactives:

    Patriots Inactives:

    TE Devin Asiasi

    Read More

    DE Ronnie Perkins

    G Yasir Durant

    RB J.J. Taylor

    WR N’Keal Harry

    CB Shaun Wade

    After having been listed on Friday’s injury report with a knee injury, N’Keal Harry will be inactive for Sunday’s Week Nine matchup with the Panthers The Patriots have elevated wide receiver Kristian Wilkerson from the practice squad for Sunday’s game. It will be Wilkerson’s first regular-season game action in 2021. 

    Though he was present on the practice field throughout the week, cornerback Shaun Wade will be inactive, as he continues his recovery from a concussion. 

    In what has become a weekly carousel at reserve running back, ‘change of pace’ back J.J. Taylor gets the sit on Sunday, in favor of the more physical rookie Rhamondre Stevenson. 

    Behind Enemy Lines: Panthers Inactives

    RB Royce freeman

    CB Stantley Thomas-Oliver

    LB Kamal Martin

    WR Shi Smith

    DT Phil Hoskins

    CB CJ Henderson

    G Pat Elflein 

    Quarterback Sam Darnold cleared the concussion protocol on Saturday, and is active for Sunday. Despite Darnold still nursing a shoulder injury, as well, the Panthers quarterback is expected to start and play meaningful minutes in Week Nine.  

    Cornerbacks CJ Henderson and Stantley Thomas-Oliver are inactive in the Panthers’ defensive backfield. 

    Perhaps the biggest news for the Panthers is the active status of running back, Christian McCaffrey. The dynamic 25-year-old has the chance to make a significant impact on both sides of the ball, and will be a tough matchup for the Pats defense. 

    Patriots WR N’Keal Harry
    News

    Patriots-Panthers Inactives: What It Means For Sunday’s Week Nine Showdown

    56 seconds ago
    Stephon Gilmore
    News

    Game Day Spotlight: Gilmore in Carolina Sparks Sense of “What Might Have Been” for Patriots

    34 minutes ago
    Patriots RB Damien Harris
    News

    Patriots-Panthers Game Day Notebook: Roster Notes, Game Prediction and More

    11 hours ago
    Patriots QB Mac Jones
    News

    Patriot Maven Mailbag: Patriots-Panthers Strategy; Buyers for Beckham? and More

    15 hours ago
    Patriots WR Kristian Wilkerson
    News

    Pining for a Pass-Catcher? Patriots Elevate WR Kristian Wilkerson for Week Nine

    18 hours ago
    70CC8FF6-7845-4E6B-9737-3086EF363B40
    News

    Panthers Activate McCaffrey for Week Nine — What it Means for the Patriots

    19 hours ago
    Patriots S Kyle Dugger
    News

    Patriots vs. Panthers: Three to Watch on Defense vs. Carolina

    Nov 6, 2021
    Patriots WR Jakobi Meyers
    News

    Patriots vs. Panthers: Three to Watch on Offense vs. Carolina

    Nov 5, 2021