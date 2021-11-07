Patriots-Panthers Inactives: What It Means For Sunday’s Week Nine Showdown

The Pats list six inactives, as opposed to the Panthers listing seven for Sunday’s Week Nine matchup at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina.

The New England Patriots are set to compete against the Carolina Panthers in Week Nine of the 2021 NFL Season at 1:00pm ET on Sunday, November 7, at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte.

With just under an hour until kickoff, the Patriots and Panthers have released their list of Inactives:

Patriots Inactives:

TE Devin Asiasi

DE Ronnie Perkins

G Yasir Durant

RB J.J. Taylor

WR N’Keal Harry

CB Shaun Wade

After having been listed on Friday’s injury report with a knee injury, N’Keal Harry will be inactive for Sunday’s Week Nine matchup with the Panthers The Patriots have elevated wide receiver Kristian Wilkerson from the practice squad for Sunday’s game. It will be Wilkerson’s first regular-season game action in 2021.

Though he was present on the practice field throughout the week, cornerback Shaun Wade will be inactive, as he continues his recovery from a concussion.

In what has become a weekly carousel at reserve running back, ‘change of pace’ back J.J. Taylor gets the sit on Sunday, in favor of the more physical rookie Rhamondre Stevenson.

Behind Enemy Lines: Panthers Inactives

RB Royce freeman

CB Stantley Thomas-Oliver

LB Kamal Martin

WR Shi Smith

DT Phil Hoskins

CB CJ Henderson

G Pat Elflein

Quarterback Sam Darnold cleared the concussion protocol on Saturday, and is active for Sunday. Despite Darnold still nursing a shoulder injury, as well, the Panthers quarterback is expected to start and play meaningful minutes in Week Nine.

Cornerbacks CJ Henderson and Stantley Thomas-Oliver are inactive in the Panthers’ defensive backfield.

Perhaps the biggest news for the Panthers is the active status of running back, Christian McCaffrey. The dynamic 25-year-old has the chance to make a significant impact on both sides of the ball, and will be a tough matchup for the Pats defense.