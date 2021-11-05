Patriots-Panthers Week Nine Injury Report: Final Edition — Jackson’s Back, Two New Additions and More

The Patriots do not list any players as ‘out’ or ‘doubtful’ for Week Nine. However, they list 13 as ‘questionable’ for this matchup with the Carolina Panthers.

The New England Patriots and Carolina Panthers have released their final injury and practice participation reports ahead of their Week Nine showdown in Charlotte.

The Pats and Panthers will face off this Sunday, November 7, at 1:00pm at Bank of America Stadium.

Here is Friday afternoon’s full report, along with its implications for this Week Nine matchup:

NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS

OUT

No Players Listed

DOUBTFUL

No Players Listed.

QUESTIONABLE

P Jake Bailey, Right Knee (LP)

DT Christian Barmore, Foot (LP)

LB Ja'Whaun Bentley, Ribs (LP)

DL Carl Davis, Hand (LP)

S Cody Davis, Hand (LP)

S Kyle Dugger, Neck (LP)

K Nick Folk, Left Knee (LP)

WR N'Keal Harry, Knee (LP)

LB Dont'a Hightower, Ankle (LP)

G Shaq Mason, Abdomen (LP)

TE Jonnu Smith, Shoulder (LP)

LB Josh Uche, Shoulder (LP)

LB Kyle Van Noy, Groin (LP)

What It Means — Patriots

While New England has listed 13 players as ‘questionable’ for Sunday’s matchup, the good news from Foxboro is that no player has been ruled ‘out’ or even listed as ‘doubtful’ for Week Nine.

The best news from the practice fields adjacent to Gillette Stadium on Friday was the presence of cornerback J.C. Jackson, who returned after missing both Wednesday’s and Thursday’s practice with an illness. Jackson was also removed from the injury and practice practice participation report, indicating that his status is likely secure for Sunday’s matchup with the Panthers.

Two new additions made their way onto the Patriots' report, including punter Jake Bailey (right knee) and wide receiver N’Keal Harry (knee). It is unclear whether Bailey or Harry suffered their injuries during Thursday’s practice, though neither player was listed on Thursday’s report.

It should be noted that Bailey is a right-footed punter, and the right knee is what is listed as ailing him. As Bill Belichick has noted, Nick Folk, who is also listed on the report with a left knee injury (Folk’s non-kicking leg) is Bailey’s backup when it comes to punting duties. While it may be much ado about nothing, kicker Riley Patterson currently resides on the Patriots practice squad and could be an option as a standard elevation on Sunday.

CAROLINA PANTHERS

OUT

No Players Listed.

DOUBTFUL

No Players Listed.

QUESTIONABLE

QB Sam Darnold, Concussion / Right Shoulder (LP)

G Pat Elflein, Hamstring (FP)

CB Stantley Thomas-Oliver, Toe (DNP)

What It Means — Panthers

As was the case with their New England counterparts, the Panthers also did not rule out any of their players, nor did they list anyone as ‘doubtful.’

Quarterback Sam Darnold continues to be limited in practice with both concussion and right shoulder issues. Head coach Matt Rhule has indicated that Darnold is unlikely to start, meaning that back-up P.J. Walker will get the nod in his stead. However, the door is still open (per Rhule) that Darnold may be active for Sunday’s game as Walker’s backup.

Conspicuous by his absence is Panthers’ running back Christian McCaffrey. Despite returning to the practice field on Wednesday, McCaffrey has yet to be activated to Carolina’s 53-man roster. However, that does not mean that he will not play. McCaffrey can be activated anytime between now and game day, and Panthers’ coaches have expressed that they are ‘hopeful’ that the talented running back will be able to play against the Pats on Sunday.

Cornerback Stantley Thomas-Oliver has been listed on the injury report all week with a toe injury. He did not participate in practice on Friday, and is listed as questionable for Week Nine.