Patriots-Panthers Week Nine Injury Report: First Edition — Jackson Does Not Participate, 11 Limited on Wednesday

The Pats list a total of 12 players on Wednesday’s report, while a key member of the offense has yet to return from injured reserve.

The first practice participation and injury report of Week Nine of the 2021 NFL season provided both questions and concern for the New England Patriots, as they prepare to travel to Charlotte, North Carolina to take on the Carolina Panthers on Sunday at Bank of America Stadium at 1:00pm ET.

With each team at 4-4 on the season, a win is of utmost importance for both sides. Despite the hype surrounding Panthers cornerback Stephon Gilmore suiting up against his former team for the first time since his October trade, there are plenty of storylines heading into this contest on Sunday, many of which surrounding the health of some key players.

Here is Wednesday’s full report:

NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS

DID NOT PARTICIPATE

CB J.C. Jackson, Illness

LIMITED PARTICIPATION

DT Christian Barmore, Foot

LB Ja'Whaun Bentley, Ribs

DL Carl Davis, Hand

S Cody Davis, Hand

S Kyle Dugger, Neck

K Nick Folk, Left Knee

LB Dont'a Hightower, Ankle

G Shaq Mason, Abdomen

TE Jonnu Smith, Shoulder

LB Josh Uche, Shoulder

LB Kyle Van Noy, Groin

FULL PARTICIPATION

No Players Listed

What It Means: Patriots

Starting cornerback J.C. Jackson was conspicuous by his absence on Wednesday, when he was not spotted during the media portion of practice. Jackson was not on the injury report last week and did not appear limited during Sunday’s win over the Los Angeles Chargers. He would later be listed on the injury report as a non-participant with an illness. Jackson is the Pats’ top option at the position, and his practice activity will be worth monitoring as the week continues.

Starting tackle Trent Brown was once again absent from the practice field on Wednesday. Brown has been out since suffering a calf injury in the season opener. He has been eligible to come off injured reserve since last week, which would open his 21-day window for activation.

Rookie defensive tackle Christian Barmore was listed as a limited participant with a foot injury. Barmore led all defensive lineman for the second week in a row, as he has continued to see an increase in his role with solid play against both the run and the pass. Barmore maintained a near-constant presence in the Chargers’ offensive backfield, getting consistent pressure on Herbert. His ability to push the pocket has made him emerge as one of the most valued defenders in the Pats’ arsenal.

CAROLINA PANTHERS

DID NOT PARTICIPATE

No Players Listed

LIMITED PARTICIPATION

QB Sam Darnold (concussion/right shoulder)

CB Stanley Thomas-Oliver III (toe)

FULL PARTICIPATION

WR Terrace Marshall, Jr. (concussion)

CB CJ Henderson (shoulder)

LT Cameron Erving (knee)

C Matt Paradis (knee)

CB Stephon Gilmore (quad)

LB Jermaine Carter Jr. (ankle)

LB Shaq Thompson (foot)

What It Means: Panthers

Throughout the week, all eyes in Panthers fandom will be on the status of quarterback Sam Darnold and running back Christian McCaffrey

Earlier in the day on Wednesday, McCaffrey was designated to return from IR. He had been out since Week Three with a hamstring injury. With his return, he is able to practice, and it marks the start of a 21-day window to activate him.

Per multiple reports of reporters in attendance for Wednesday’s practice, the 25-year-old was moving well in the period of practice open to the media When speaking to reporters on Wednesday, Panthers head coach Matt Rhule indicated that the team will continue to monitor McCaffrey, saying: “Whenever he is ready to go, he'll go."

As for Darnold, he was listed as a limited participant on Wednesday. However, he was "extremely limited" (as indicated by Rhule), as he only participated in the walkthrough portion of practice. Darnold remains under concussion evaluation, and is also dealing with an injury to his right shoulder.

Receiver Terrace Marshall, Jr. also continues to undergo evaluation for a concussion, but was a full participant in practice on Wednesday.

Last, but certainly not least, cornerback Stephon Gilmore was a full participant during Wednesday’s session, listed with a quad injury, which kept him from participating in any on-field activity while with the Patriots throughout training camp, the preseason and the start of the regular season.