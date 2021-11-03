Skip to main content
    • November 3, 2021
    SUBSCRIBE
    Publish date:

    Patriots-Panthers Week Nine Injury Report: First Edition — Jackson Does Not Participate, 11 Limited on Wednesday

    The Pats list a total of 12 players on Wednesday’s report, while a key member of the offense has yet to return from injured reserve.
    Author:

    The first practice participation and injury report of Week Nine of the 2021 NFL season provided both questions and concern for the New England Patriots, as they prepare to travel to Charlotte, North Carolina to take on the Carolina Panthers on Sunday at Bank of America Stadium at 1:00pm ET.

    With each team at 4-4 on the season, a win is of utmost importance for both sides. Despite the hype surrounding Panthers cornerback Stephon Gilmore suiting up against his former team for the first time since his October trade, there are plenty of storylines heading into this contest on Sunday, many of which surrounding the health of some key players.

    Here is Wednesday’s full report:

    Read More

    NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS

    DID NOT PARTICIPATE

    CB J.C. Jackson, Illness

    LIMITED PARTICIPATION

    DT Christian Barmore, Foot

    LB Ja'Whaun Bentley, Ribs

    DL Carl Davis, Hand

    S Cody Davis, Hand

    S Kyle Dugger, Neck

    K Nick Folk, Left Knee

    LB Dont'a Hightower, Ankle

    G Shaq Mason, Abdomen

    TE Jonnu Smith, Shoulder

    LB Josh Uche, Shoulder

    LB Kyle Van Noy, Groin

    FULL PARTICIPATION

    No Players Listed

    What It Means: Patriots

    Starting cornerback J.C. Jackson was conspicuous by his absence on Wednesday, when he was not spotted during the media portion of practice. Jackson was not on the injury report last week and did not appear limited during Sunday’s win over the Los Angeles Chargers. He would later be listed on the injury report as a non-participant with an illness. Jackson is the Pats’ top option at the position, and his practice activity will be worth monitoring as the week continues.

    Starting tackle Trent Brown was once again absent from the practice field on Wednesday. Brown has been out since suffering a calf injury in the season opener. He has been eligible to come off injured reserve since last week, which would open his 21-day window for activation.

    Rookie defensive tackle Christian Barmore was listed as a limited participant with a foot injury. Barmore led all defensive lineman for the second week in a row, as he has continued to see an increase in his role with solid play against both the run and the pass. Barmore maintained a near-constant presence in the Chargers’ offensive backfield, getting consistent pressure on Herbert. His ability to push the pocket has made him emerge as one of the most valued defenders in the Pats’ arsenal.

    CAROLINA PANTHERS

    DID NOT PARTICIPATE

    No Players Listed

    LIMITED PARTICIPATION

    QB Sam Darnold (concussion/right shoulder)

    CB Stanley Thomas-Oliver III (toe)

    FULL PARTICIPATION

    WR Terrace Marshall, Jr. (concussion)

    CB CJ Henderson (shoulder)

    LT Cameron Erving (knee)

    C Matt Paradis (knee)

    CB Stephon Gilmore (quad)

    LB Jermaine Carter Jr. (ankle)

    LB Shaq Thompson (foot)

    What It Means: Panthers

    Throughout the week, all eyes in Panthers fandom will be on the status of quarterback Sam Darnold and running back Christian McCaffrey

    Earlier in the day on Wednesday, McCaffrey was designated to return from IR. He had been out since Week Three with a hamstring injury. With his return, he is able to practice, and it marks the start of a 21-day window to activate him.

    Per multiple reports of reporters in attendance for Wednesday’s practice, the 25-year-old was moving well in the period of practice open to the media When speaking to reporters on Wednesday, Panthers head coach Matt Rhule indicated that the team will continue to monitor McCaffrey, saying: “Whenever he is ready to go, he'll go."

    As for Darnold, he was listed as a limited participant on Wednesday. However, he was "extremely limited" (as indicated by Rhule), as he only participated in the walkthrough portion of practice. Darnold remains under concussion evaluation, and is also dealing with an injury to his right shoulder.

    Receiver Terrace Marshall, Jr. also continues to undergo evaluation for a concussion, but was a full participant in practice on Wednesday.

    Last, but certainly not least, cornerback Stephon Gilmore was a full participant during Wednesday’s session, listed with a quad injury, which kept him from participating in any on-field activity while with the Patriots throughout training camp, the preseason and the start of the regular season. 

    Patriots CB J.C. Jackson
    News

    Patriots-Panthers Week Nine Injury Report: First Edition — Jackson Does Not Participate, 11 Limited on Wednesday

    55 seconds ago
    Patriots S Adrian Phillips
    News

    Patriots S Adrian Phillips Earns AFC Defensive Player of the Week Honors for Week Eight

    6 hours ago
    Patriots S Adrian Phillips
    News

    Patriot Maven Notebook — Ekuale Reverts, Phillips Has a ‘Day of Firsts’ and More

    17 hours ago
    Patriots HC Bill Belichick and QB Mac Jones
    News

    Trade-Off: It’s Time to Talk New England Patriots’ Playoffs-Prospectus With Trade Deadline Now in the Past

    18 hours ago
    Patriots OC Josh McDaniels
    News

    McDaniels’ ‘Mea Culpa?’ - Patriots OC Explains Red Zone Play Calling Against Chargers

    Nov 2, 2021
    Patriots Head Coach Bill Belichick
    News

    Patriot Maven Midday Musings: Trade Deadline Edition

    Nov 2, 2021
    Patriots QB Mac Jones
    News

    Patriots Power Rankings Roundup Heading Into Week Nine

    Nov 2, 2021
    Patriots HC Bill Belichick
    News

    Will They or Won’t They? Patriots’ Trade Deadline Activity will be Based on Supply and Demand

    Nov 1, 2021