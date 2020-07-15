Patriots Players Conduct Private Workout With Training Camp Around the Corner

With training camp set to begin in just a couple weeks, several New England Patriots players met to conduct a private workout this week in Massachusetts.

Some of the the players that participated in the private workout were quarterbacks Jarrett Stidham and Brian Hoyer, rookie tight end Dalton Keene, wide receivers Mohamed Sanu and Gunner Olszewski, and running back Damien Harris, a source told PatriotMaven.

To date NFL players have not had the opportunity to meet with all of their teammates and coaches in person because of the COVID-19 pandemic. The entire offseason program was conducted through virtual meetings, and OTAs and minicamps, which typically take place in May and June, were cancelled. Although players have taken it upon themselves to hold their own private workouts, the NFLPA has suggested that players refrain from doing such as an attempt to lessen the spread of the infectious disease.

Even though the NFL announced in late June that training camp would begin on July 28, Patriots safety and captain Devin McCourty acknowledged during a recent episode of the "Double Coverage" podcast that players in New England have not received any official notice as to when training camp will begin for them.

"We have not got any letters for report dates," McCourty said. "Just to give you an understanding of that, usually when we leave the facility from mandatory minicamp we'd already have gotten a letter with what date we have to come back. It just goes to show everything going on and the communication between the PA and the NFL and trying to get everything to work out. I think that's what's kind of been the hold up of having a report date."

2020 is going to be a difficult transition for the six-time Super Bowl champions. Not only have they not been able to get in work and build chemistry as a team this offseason -- much like others teams haven't either -- but they are entering the post-Tom Brady era as well. With many new and young faces on the team, having a full offseason to transition would have made things much easier. But that wasn't the case.

The fact that all of the conversations players have had with coaches and most of their teammates have happened virtually this offseason, coupled with the fact that the preseason is shortened and training camp will be their first opportunity to hit the practice field as an entire team, there are many questions marks that surround this year's Patriots team, especially now that things got a bit more interesting with the signing of former MVP quarterback Cam Newton.

It'll be tough for New England to hit the ground running when the regular season begins in early September, which makes one think their will be serious growing pains for the Bill Belichick-led squad this upcoming season.