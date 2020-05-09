23 Patriots Players Signed Letter to Attorney General About Ahmaud Arbery

Of the 52 players that signed a letter sent to Attorney General William Barr demanding a full investigation into the death of Georgia resident Ahmaud Arbery, 23 of them were New England Patriots player.

The Patriots players that signed the letter were David Andrews, Ja'Whaun Bentley, Brandon Bolden, Terrence Brooks, Adam Butler, Patrick Chung, Julian Edelman, Hjalte Froholdt, Malik Gant, Stephon Gilmore, Terez Hall, Ryan Izzo, J.C. Jackson, Jakob Johnson, Jonathan Jones, Shaq Mason, Devin McCourty, Jason McCourty, Derek Rivers, Matthew Slater, James White, Deatrich Wise and Isaiah Wynn

Tom Brady, Kyle Van Noy, Duron Harmon and Benjamin Watson - all who were on New England’s roster last season - also signed the letter.

Arbery, who would have turned 26 today, was shot and killed while jogging in a residential area in Brunswick, Georgia, in February, but the incident gained national attention this week when a video surfaced.

Local prosecutors said this week, after the video surfaced, that they would bring the case to a grand jury. George McMichael and his son, Travis, were arrested Thursday in connection with the shooting, The two made their first court appearance Friday, according to The Associated Press, and were read the charges of felony murder and aggravated assault.

Georgia does not have a hate crime law, which is what prompted Boldin and the others to write a letter to Barr calling for a federal investigation.