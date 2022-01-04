Patriots Power Rankings Roundup Heading Into Week Eighteen

The New England Patriots dominated the Jacksonville Jaguars, 50-10, in their Week Eighteen matchup. Did their victory spark a rise in the national rankings?

As the New England Patriots continue to savor their victory over the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday, a great deal of self-evaluation will be made as the team heads into its Sunday showdown with the Miami Dolphins. While head coach Bill Belichick and his coaching staff do not place great value on assessments from outside sources, weekly NFL Power Rankings may provide a glimpse into the Pats place in the League’s grand scheme.

Heading into Week Eighteen of the 2021 NFL Season, the Pats will continue to make improvements in all three phases of the game.

Using seven prominent national outlets for our power rankings roundup — Sports Illustrated, NFL.com, ESPN, CBS Sports, Pro Football Network, Sporting News, and USA Today — the Patriots ranged from 8th to 10th in the league.

Here's a roundup of the 2021 power rankings heading into Week Eighteen (including the comments from each outlet), along with Patriot Maven’s analysis.

Sports Illustrated

Rank: #9 (previous week: #9)

“What fun throttling the Jaguars seems to be. After talk of a rookie wall, Mac Jones throws three touchdowns and completes nearly 75% of his passes in a win over Jacksonville. If I am any opponent in the AFC, I am underestimating this group at my own risk. Bill Belichick still has the juice, and Jones is developing as a fine downfield passer.” -Connor Orr

ESPN

Rank: #9 (previous week: #9)

(ESPN’s Rankings by: NFL Nation, ESPN)

“After the team's Week 16 home loss to the Bills, Belichick was asked if he had any resolutions. That predictably didn't go too well. Then he was asked a follow-up on videoconference six days later and he said, "Those would all be personal anyway, so they probably wouldn't mean much to you anyway.” -Commentary by Mike Reiss

CBS Sports

Rank: #8 (previous week: #10)

“In classic Bill Belichick fashion, they bounced back at home after a loss by dominating the Jaguars. They can still win the division, but it's not likely.” -Pete Prisco

NFL.com

Rank: #8 (previous week: #8)

“The Patriots have been dropping unholy late-season 50-burgers on bad teams for years now, but there’s something to be said for their ability to continue this party trick even with Tom Brady playing his home games 1,300 miles away from Foxborough. Mac Jones threw three touchdown passes in a 50-10 win over the Jaguars that clinched a playoff spot and kept New England in the running for a division title with one week to play. No matter how the AFC East shakes out, a grudge match between the Pats and Bills feels inevitable. We plan to watch this game.” -Dan Hanzus

Rank: #8 (previous week: #8)

“The Patriots needed a rebound, and they got an undefended one against the Jaguars, who didn’t offer much resistance from the very start of the game. New England led 28-3 at the half, and they extended that lead to 35-3 on the first drive out of halftime.

Mac Jones and the Patriots’ passing attack did whatever they wanted to, and the rushing attack didn’t have any trouble, either. New England faced just 4 third downs in their first five drives, and they converted on all four.” -Dalton Miller

Sporting News

Rank: #10 (previous week: #11)

“The Patriots weren't challenged at all against the Jaguars as Mac Jones had fun winning and outplaying Trevor Lawrence while the running game and defense did the rest. Now New England has to turn in that kind of performance consistently against much better AFC teams.” -Vinnie Iyer

USA Today

Rank: #8 (previously week: #8)

“They've scored at least 45 points in three games this season ... but won't encounter the Browns, Jets or Jags in the playoffs..” -Nate Davis

SI Patriot Maven Analysis:

Rank: #8 (previous week: #8)

“The New England Patriots entered Sunday’s Week Seventeen matchup not only needing a win, but also to make a statement to themselves, as well as the league. The Patriots are still here. Still, Sunday’s game against the Jaguars was less of a ’get right’ game as it was a ‘get smart’ game. The Pats returned to what they do best. On offense, they utilized a stout offensive line to facilitate a sound running game. Through the air, New England used quick, accurate throws by Mac Jones, placed where the receiver can make the catch. As the season progresses, Jones is also developing as a downfield passer. On defense, New England embraced the disguised zone coverages that had worked so well for them during their winning streak. If the Pats can continue to play smart, complementary football in all three phases, they will be a tough out in the playoffs” -Mike D’Abate