Patriots Power Rankings Roundup Heading Into Week Eleven

Will the Pats’ improvement to 6-4, following a dominant victory over the Cleveland Browns on Sunday, vault New England into the Top Ten in the national rankings?

As the New England Patriots attempt to build on their Week Ten victory over the Cleveland Browns, a great deal of self-evaluation will be made as the team prepares for this Thursday’s matchup with the Atlanta Falcons. While head coach Bill Belichick and his coaching staff do not place great value on assessments from outside sources, weekly NFL Power Rankings may provide a glimpse into the Pats place in the League’s grand scheme.

Heading into Week Eleven of the 2021 NFL Season, the Pats will continue to make improvements in all three phases of the game.

Using seven prominent national outlets for our power rankings roundup — Sports Illustrated, NFL.com, ESPN, CBS Sports, Pro Football Network, Sporting News and USA Today — the Patriots ranged from 8th to 10th in the league.

Here's a roundup of the 2021 power rankings heading into Week Eleven (including the comments from each outlet), along with Patriot Maven’s analysis.

Sports Illustrated

Rank: #10 (previous week : #11)

“An obnoxious Boston fan I work with said that my picking the Patriots to win the division gave him hope during the Patriots’ 1–3 start. (Glad to be able to finally offer some hope to forlorn Boston fans.) Mac Jones had his best game yet in a decisive win against the Browns, and the rebuilt units on both sides of the ball have come together quickly since the bumpy first month of the season.” -Jenny Vrentas

ESPN

Rank: #10 (previous week: #12)

(ESPN’s Rankings by: NFL Nation, ESPN)

“The Patriots are surging, and if things continue in this direction, their two December games against the AFC East-leading Bills will go a long way toward determining the division championship. The Dec. 6 game is on a Monday night in Orchard Park, New York, and then the teams will meet up in Foxborough, Massachusetts, three weeks later.” -Commentary by Mike Reiss

CBS Sports

Rank: #9 (previous week: #12)

“This team is playing outstanding football on both sides of the ball. This might be Bill Belichick's best coaching job.” -Pete Prisco

NFL.com

Rank: #8 (previous week: #11)

“It almost feels like the good times never left Gillette Stadium -- they just took a one-year sabbatical in 2020 like the rest of us. On Sunday, the Pats rolled over the Browns for their fourth consecutive victory in a 3.5-hour party at Foxborough. Two days earlier, Bill Belichick gushed about Josh McDaniels, telling reporters he didn't believe the offensive coordinator "has any weaknesses as a coach." Then McDaniels dialed up a game plan against Cleveland that produced six touchdowns in eight possessions when starter Mac Jones was on the field. Jones was back in a groove in what has been the most impressive season of any rookie QB by a wide margin. If he continues to mature, there's no limit how far the Pats can go in a wide-open AFC.” -Dan Hanzus

Rank: #9 (previous week: #15)

“The Patriots must read what I write about them — that’s a joke, they don’t care — because their offensive firepower was on full display against a talented Browns defense. Mac Jones was tired of hearing folks swoon over Justin Fields the past two weeks. He wanted his moment back, and he took it by force.

The defense showed up, too. Cleveland could only muster 3.1 net yards per play early into the fourth quarter. Both Browns QBs were under siege in the game, which is unfortunate given they just spent record money on their two guards.

New England has found something in running back Rhamondre Stevenson, and this team is firing on all eight cylinders as of late. They’ve won four games in a row and have looked dominant against everyone in their last six games — aside from their loss to Dallas.” -Dalton Miller

Sporting News

Rank: #10 (previous week: #16)

“The Patriots have their formula down pat with Mac Jones under Bill Belichick. Keep running the ball at a high level, with whoever's available, open up a comfortable passing game for Jones and set up the defense to do whatever it wants. They're quickly going from fringe AFC wild-card contenders to strong playoff threat.” -Vinnie Iyer

USA Today

Rank: #8 (previously week: #9)

“Not only have they won four in a row to vault themselves back into the thick of the AFC playoff race, the average margin of victory during this hot streak has been 25 points. Next up? The Falcons, who are coming off that 40-point beatdown.” -Nate Davis

SI Patriot Maven Analysis:

Rank: #8 (previous week: #12)

“The Patriots turned in their most complete effort of the season thus far, resulting in the dismantling of a quality opponent in the Cleveland Browns. The defense continues to be the staple crop of this team, with linebacker Matt Judon and rookie defensive tackle Christian Barmore setting the tone in the front seven. However, the offense continues to improve each week, and is looking much more comfortable in its skin, as of late. On Sunday, offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels dialed up the ideal balance of runs and screens to complement the team’s preferred run/pass schemes. Most of all, rookie Mac Jones is settling into his role as the Patriots quarterback. The 23-year-old continues to be one of the most accurate passers in the league, while starting to showcase his ability to sustain long drives, while also throwing deep and into tight coverage. As a result, the future is bright in Foxboro.” -Mike D’Abate