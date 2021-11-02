Patriots Power Rankings Roundup Heading Into Week Nine

Will the Pats’ improvement to 4-4, following a gritty, road win over the Chargers on Sunday spark a significant rise in New England’s place in the national rankings?

As the New England Patriots attempt to build on their Week Eight victory over the Los Angeles Chargers, a great deal of self-evaluation will be made as the team prepares for this Sunday’s matchup with the Carolina Panthers. While head coach Bill Belichick and his coaching staff do not place great value on assessments from outside sources, weekly NFL Power Rankings may provide a glimpse into the Pats place in the League’s grand scheme.

Heading into Week Nine of the 2021 NFL Season, the Pats will continue to make improvements in all three phases of the game.

Using seven prominent national outlets for our power rankings roundup — Sports Illustrated, NFL.com, ESPN, CBS Sports, Pro Football Network, Sporting News and USA Today — the Patriots ranged from 9th to 16th in the league.

Here's a roundup of the 2021 power rankings heading into Week Nine (including the comments from each outlet), along with Patriot Maven’s analysis.

Sports Illustrated

Rank: #16 (previous week : #16)

“After kicking the snot out of the Jets and flying across the country to handle the Chargers, the Patriots appear to have turned things around. Sunday was their first win of the year against a team that isn’t the Jets or Texans, so it must have felt good. They still have a lot of experienced players who’ve won a lot of games, even without you-know-who around. I can’t imagine any of their opponents take them lightly.” -Mitch Goldich

ESPN

Rank: #13 (previous week: #18)

(ESPN’s Rankings by: NFL Nation, ESPN)

“After trading Stephon Gilmore and placing top slot Jonathan Jones on injured reserve, the Patriots are thin at cornerback. J.C. Jackson and Jalen Mills are the starters -- with opponents often attacking Mills, as the Chargers did on their late TD on Sunday -- and practice-squad call-up Myles Bryant is the top slot option. Joejuan Williams and Shaun Wade are next on the CB depth chart. Chargers coach Brandon Staley made the point that the Patriots played more zone than man Sunday, in part because of their short-handed situation.” -Commentary by Mike Reiss

CBS Sports

Rank: #14 (previous week: #18)

“Winning on the road against the Chargers is an impressive victory. The defense came up big as Bill Belichick showed off his coaching acumen again.” -Pete Prisco

NFL.com

Rank: #15 (previous week: #18)

“On a day where Mac Jones struggled to get much going, the Patriots showed that their defense can carry them to wins against quality opponents. The 27-24 triumph over the Chargers was a textbook Classic Pats victory. Keep the game close, make an impact play, then grind out the final minutes with smart and efficient execution. The big moment was Adrian Phillips' pick-six with 10:11 to play, but the game was won on the 14-play, 54-yard drive that chewed up nearly half the fourth quarter and produced the game-icing field goal. Said Bill Belichick: "All in all we made the plays that we needed to make in the fourth quarter, which is something we hadn't done as well early in the year." -Dan Hanzus

Rank: #16 (previous week: #16)

“The Patriots are a playoff team. I’m still incredibly skeptical of their ability to score points, given their inability to produce explosive plays. I called a win for New England against the Chargers because of the matchup problems for Los Angeles. The Patriots’ offensive line is solid, and they can run the ball well. Still, they averaged only 4.7 net yards per play. New England’s defense and some bad play from the Chargers pass catchers won them this football game.

This wasn’t Mac Jones’ most efficient game, but he’s showing more ability to create with his legs than we anticipated. If he can continue to lean on his two tight ends, they can pick up enough first downs to keep games close.” -Dalton Miller

Sporting News

Rank: #15 (previous week: #17)

“The Patriots have battled to get to .500 with a simple formula of strong running game and great situational defense behind smart scheming. That's Bill Belichick's ideal reinvention minus Brady to help lift Mac Jones.” -Vinnie Iyer

USA Today

Rank: #9 (previously week: #21)

“Admittedly, it's a weird résumé, though one that's significantly improved with a 54-point outburst and road win over the Bolts in the past two weeks. New England is also this close to a 7-1 record ... though Pats should be 7-4 once Week 12 and a date with some old friends from Tennessee rolls around.” -Nate Davis

SI Patriot Maven Analysis:

Rank: #14 (previous week: #17)

“The Patriots were finally credited, by much of the national media, with their first quality win of 2021. The reality is that the team is indeed 4-4, with four wins over NFL teams. While that might not set the statistical world ablaze, the Pats can make a push to contend for a playoff spot. Offensively, the team is starting to find the balance in the passing game and the running game, with the potential for success. On the defensive side of the ball, New England continues to be paced by the prowess of their front seven, particularly Matt Judon and defensive tackle Christian Barmore. Heading into Week Nine against Stephon Gilmore and the Carolina Panthers, the Pats are starting to gel.” -Mike D’Abate