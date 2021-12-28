Patriots Power Rankings Roundup Heading Into Week Seventeen

The New England Patriots fell to the Buffalo Bills, 33-21, in their Week Sixteen matchup. How far did they fall in the national rankings?

As the New England Patriots attempt to turn the page from their 33-21 loss to the Buffalo Bills on Sunday, a great deal of self-evaluation will be made as the team heads into its Sunday showdown with the Jacksonville Jaguars. While head coach Bill Belichick and his coaching staff do not place great value on assessments from outside sources, weekly NFL Power Rankings may provide a glimpse into the Pats place in the League’s grand scheme.

Heading into Week Seventeen of the 2021 NFL Season, the Pats will continue to make improvements in all three phases of the game.

Using seven prominent national outlets for our power rankings roundup — Sports Illustrated, NFL.com, ESPN, CBS Sports, Pro Football Network, Sporting News, and USA Today — the Patriots ranged from 8th to 11th in the league.

Here's a roundup of the 2021 power rankings heading into Week Seventeen (including the comments from each outlet), along with Patriot Maven’s analysis.

Sports Illustrated

Rank: #9 (previous week: #5)

“Two straight losses have taken some shine off the Patriots’ season, after people were calling them the best team in the AFC for a bit. I don’t think they ever were, though of course it’s easier to say that now. Anyway, I’ll put them one spot below the Bills, whom they lost to this week, and one spot ahead of the Titans, whom they beat convincingly in late November.” -Mitch Goldich

ESPN

Rank: #9 (previous week: #5)

(ESPN’s Rankings by: NFL Nation, ESPN)

“Coming off arguably his most disappointing performance of the season in a 33-21 loss to the Bills when he didn't consistently generate a pass rush, Judon still gets the nod for his overall body of work (12.5 sacks). Up to Week 16, he had been the team's most disruptive defender, along with CB J.C. Jackson. Kicker Nick Folk (34-of-37 on FGs) is in the discussion as well..” -Commentary by Mike Reiss

CBS Sports

Rank: #10 (previous week: #6)

“They have gone from the top seed to a wild card team in two weeks. There has to be concern about their passing game..” -Pete Prisco

NFL.com

Rank: #8 (previous week: #7)

“In the end, maybe the difference between the top two teams in the AFC East is that one has Josh Allen and the other doesn't. The Patriots couldn't contain the Bills' superstar quarterback, who repeatedly drove down the field on the NFL's top-ranked defense in a costly 33-21 loss at Foxborough. Mac Jones has developed nicely in his rookie season, but the Pats don't have an answer to Allen -- on defense or at the quarterback position. Back-to-back losses to the Colts and Bills make you wonder if New England is simply a step behind the true Super Bowl contenders in the AFC..” -Dan Hanzus

Rank: #8 (previous week: #6)

“My fear with the Patriots’ offense was what would happen if Mac Jones needed to throw them back into a game. We’ve received failing tests in the past two weeks against quality opponents.

This isn’t a shot at what Jones could be. His weapons failed him at times against Buffalo, and Jones simply looked like the rookie that he is over the past two games. Even the greats have had their fair share of horrific outings in 2021.

The Jaguars in Week 17 offer a prime opportunity for a get-right game, and Jones could carry some confidence into the playoffs if he performs well against a tough Brian Flores-coached Dolphins defense in Week 18.” -Dalton Miller

Sporting News

Rank: #11 (previous week: #7)

“The Patriots have a rare losing streak with Bill Belichick and all the good vibes they had with Mac Jones and the defense has faded a bit. But they still should be thrilled to be ticketed to a wild-card spot..” -Vinnie Iyer

USA Today

Rank: #8 (previously week: #7)

“OLB Matt Judon landed on the reserve/COVID-19 list, and QB Mac Jones has been on the reserve/rookie jitters list all month. New England, which hosts Jacksonville next, is still likely to limp into the postseason, but the team has bled off significant momentum.” -Nate Davis

SI Patriot Maven Analysis:

Rank: #8 (previous week: #5)

“Despite Mac Jones having his worst game as a pro on Sunday, the Patriots still kept things interesting until time began to wind down in the fourth quarter. With a full complement of offensive weapons, New England’s offense should be more productive, as Week Sixteen’s woes were more about execution than scheme. What might be a bit more concerning was the Pats' futility in the pass rush. With Buffalo’s offenisve line reeling, the Patriots front seven were unable to capitalize on potential mismatches. This also caused problems for the secondary, given that Allen had a wealth of time to hot open receivers. While Jones and the offense need to be better, the Patriots’ are a team predicated on strong defense at all three levels. Should they have any aspirations for success in the postseason, they need to reclaim that identity…and, fast.” -Mike D’Abate