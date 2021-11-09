Patriots Power Rankings Roundup Heading Into Week Ten

Will the Pats’ improvement to 5-4, following a dominant victory over the Carolina Panthers on Sunday continue to spark New England’s rise in the national rankings?

As the New England Patriots attempt to build on their Week Nine victory over the Carolina Panthers, a great deal of self-evaluation will be made as the team prepares for this Sunday’s matchup with the Cleveland Browns. While head coach Bill Belichick and his coaching staff do not place great value on assessments from outside sources, weekly NFL Power Rankings may provide a glimpse into the Pats place in the League’s grand scheme.

Heading into Week Ten of the 2021 NFL Season, the Pats will continue to make improvements in all three phases of the game.

Using seven prominent national outlets for our power rankings roundup — Sports Illustrated, NFL.com, ESPN, CBS Sports, Pro Football Network, Sporting News and USA Today — the Patriots ranged from 9th to 16th in the league.

Here's a roundup of the 2021 power rankings heading into Week Ten (including the comments from each outlet), along with Patriot Maven’s analysis.

Sports Illustrated

Rank: #11 (previous week : #16)

“Quietly ascending, the Patriots have slow-played Mac Jones’ development and the payoff has been a gradual improvement alongside a talented, well-coached defense. If there is any club poised to surprise the masses over the second half, why not one of the greatest coaches in NFL history armed with a system quarterback and a handful of talented component pieces?” -The MMQB Staff

ESPN

Rank: #12 (previous week: #13)

(ESPN’s Rankings by: NFL Nation, ESPN)

“Jones has 10 TD passes through nine games, so he'll need to pick up the pace in the final eight games. That basically means he will need to average two per game to hit the mark. Is that a leap of faith? Perhaps, especially when considering how effective the running game has been close to the goal line. But Jones seems to have found a go-to target in Hunter Henry -- five TDs in last six games -- and the passing game should continue to grow as the season progresses.” -Commentary by Mike Reiss

CBS Sports

Rank: #12 (previous week: #14)

“Don't look now, but they've won three straight games to get back into the division race. Now they face a tough game at home against the Browns.” -Pete Prisco

NFL.com

Rank: #11 (previous week: #15)

“If Bill Belichick could face off against Sam Darnold every week, the Patriots would never lose a game. The coach continued his mastery over the former first-round pick, who threw three interceptions without a touchdown drive in New England's 24-6 win over the Panthers in Charlotte. It's the third straight win for the Pats, who are within a game of the Bills in a suddenly tight AFC East race. Mac Jones was better than he was a week ago in Los Angeles, but the Pats won because of their opportunistic defense -- J.C. Jackson had two INTs, including the game-icing pick-six -- and a run game that rolled up 151 yards and a touchdown. A Week 10 showdown with the Browns could have huge playoff ramifications.” -Dan Hanzus

Rank: #15 (previous week: #16)

“The Patriots still face the Browns, Titans, Bills (twice), and Colts in the 2021 season, but this 5-4 team somehow feels like an AFC playoff contender. New England doesn’t feature a new-school passing attack. They want to run the ball, control it, pick up first downs, and play defense.

Who am I to judge? It’s working right now. With the No. 11 defense and No. 20 offense (per expected points added per play), it seems peculiar the Patriots have found so much success in the win column. But when you remember who’s coaching them, it makes sense.

After all, this team won seven games in 2020 despite half their defense (hyperbole) opting out and no passing attack to speak of. Never count out a Bill Belichick-coached team.” -Dalton Miller

Sporting News

Rank: #16 (previous week: #15)

“The Patriots have gone from written off to alive and well in the AFC playoff hunt. The running game and defense keep growing in combined confidence, and with, is lifting Mac Jones a little more every week.” -Vinnie Iyer

USA Today

Rank: #9 (previously week: #9)

“Elsewhere in the AFC East, New England has averaged 147 rushing yards during its three-game winning streak while enjoying a +5 turnover differential. The Pats obviously want that divisional throne back.” -Nate Davis

SI Patriot Maven Analysis:

Rank: #12 (previous week: #14)

“The Patriots have returned to their winning ways with a tried-and-true formula, which fans of the early ‘Dynasty Days” will clearly recognize; a strong emphasis on the running attack to facilitate a short, crisp passing game, along with a formidable, aggressive defensive front and an opportunistic secondary. While it is still far to early to determine a vector for the 2021 Patriots success, the team continues to become more comfortable in its collective skin each week. The road to the playoffs will be tough. However, this is an organization, which is well-versed in taking things one game at a time. It starts with a complete effort on both sides of the ball this Sunday against Cleveland. -Mike D’Abate