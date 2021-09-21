Patriots Power Rankings Roundup Heading Into Week Three

Despite their Week Two victory over the New York Jets, the Pats place among the national rankings was relatively unchanged.

As the New England Patriots attempt to build on their Week Two victory over the New York Jets, a great deal of self-evaluation will be made as the team prepares for a tough matchup with the New Orleans Saints on Sunday. While head coach Bill Belichick and his coaching staff do not place great value on assessments from outside sources, weekly NFL Power Rankings may provide a glimpse into the Pats place in the League’s grand scheme.

Heading into Week Three of the 2021 NFL Season, the Pats should be encouraged by the prowess shown in their running game, as well as their defensive backfield. However, there is room for improvement along the offensive line, when defending the run, and execution in the red zone.

Using seven prominent national outlets for our power rankings roundup — Sports Illustrated, NFL.com, ESPN, CBS Sports, Pro Football Network, Sporting News and USA Today — the Patriots ranged from 15th to 20th in the league.

Here's a roundup of the 2021 power rankings heading into Week Three (including the comments from each outlet), along with Patriot Maven’s analysis.

Sports Illustrated

Rank: #19 (previous: #16)

“I’m sort of fascinated by this version of the Patriots. For so many years, we just knew what to expect from them on a week-to-week basis, and what a big Patriots game felt like. Now it’s just interesting to look at New England on the schedule and wonder what kind of game it’ll be. After seeing the defense manhandle the Jets, it’ll be fun to see Bill Belichick scheme up against Sean Payton.” -Mitch Goldich

ESPN

Rank: #19 (previous: #17)

(ESPN’s Rankings by: NFL Nation, ESPN)

“It's slim pickings for an offense that has been limited, but Harris gets the nod because he has been the surefire No. 1 RB on a team that has traditionally favored a committee approach. He had 23 carries for 100 yards in the opener (with a costly late fumble) and followed it up with a 26-yard TD run in Week 2 on one of the best individual rushing efforts across the NFL.” -- Mike Reiss (providing commentary)

CBS Sports

Rank: #19 (previous: #20)

“The defense toyed with Jets rookie quarterback Zack Wilson, which isn't a surprise. The offense was just OK, but it was good enough with the defense so dominant.” -Pete Prisco

NFL.com

Rank: #15 (previous: #15)

“Zach Wilson has become the latest highly touted Jets quarterback prospect to burn up spectacularly in the presence of Bill Belichick. New England intercepted Wilson four times on Sunday, dominating the rookie in a 25-6 win at the Meadowlands. While Wilson imploded, Mac Jones delivered another steady effort that should have the Patriots feeling extremely optimistic about their rookie passer. Jones wasn't electric, but he led the offense with confidence and showed poise that clearly eluded the QB taken 13 picks ahead of him on the other side of the field. If this is Jones' floor, the Pats are set up very well for the future.” -Dan Hanzus

Pro Football Network

Rank: #16 (previous: #15)

“The Patriots lost to the Miami Dolphins in Week 1, but they fumbled the ball 4 times throughout the contest. They didn’t have the same unlucky turnover run in Week 2, and they took care of business against a bad Jets team. Jones was once again an efficient driver of the offense, completing passes in bulk and taking care of the football. If he continues that, this team will find ways to move the football well enough to put drives together and score points. The defense appears back to pre-2020 levels, even without Stephon Gilmore.” -Dalton Miller

Sporting News

Rank: # 17 (previous: #19)

“The Patriots are the AFC version of the Saints, working to manufacture wins under a venerable Super Bowl-winning genius of a coach with a transitional offense, shorthanded defense and a new starting QB. It worked great against the Jets after not being enough against the Dolphins.” -Vinnie Iyer

USA Today

Rank: #20 (previously: #17)

“The Brady-Mac Jones comparisons are already out of control ... so here's another one. New England is playing stifling defense – among AFC teams, tied for fewest points allowed (23) and most takeaways (5) – and running the ball effectively to keep Jones in manageable situations, much as Bill Belichick did in 2001 when Brady became the starter ... and won his first Super Bowl. No pressure, Mac.” -Nate Davis

SI Patriot Maven Analysis:

Rank: #16 (previous: #16)

“While a win should hardly be a catalyst for pushing a team further down the league rankings, the performance of the Patriots’ week two opponent is likely the culprit for New England’s slight decrease in national opinion. The Pats’ executed well in the run game, and used strong coverage in the secondary to earn four takeaways. However, critics will point to a poor offensive showing by the New York Jets and their quarterback Zach Wilson as the primary reason for New England’s victory. Though the Pats may have their issues with run and pass protection, as well as some difficulty with defending the run, New England did more than enough to maintain their standing from last week. As a whole, the defense looked solid, and it should be noted that the offensive line vastly improved in the second half, after a rough start. Should the Pats earn a win on Sunday against the Saints, expect the needle to move significantly heading into week four.” -Mike D’Abate