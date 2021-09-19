Patriots Pregame Notebook: Roster Elevations, Game Prediction and More

Are the pats primed to get back to their winning ways in the Meadowlands against the Jets on Sunday?

The New England Patriots have traveled to the ‘green side’ of the Meadowlands as they will take on the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey at 1:00pm ET on Sunday, September 19.

Last season, the Patriots extended their winning streak to 10 straight victories over the Jets after earning their 21st series sweep and their fifth straight. The Patriots overcame a 27-17 deficit to win 30-27 at the Jets on Nov. 9 , then closed out the year with a 28-14 win at Gillette Stadium on Jan. 3. New England has won 10 straight games against the New York Jets, the third-longest winning streak against an opponent in Patriots history.

Viewing/Listening:

This week's game will be broadcast by CBS and can be seen locally on WBZ-TV Channel 4. Kevin Harlan will handle play-by-play duties with Trent Green as the color analyst. Melanie Collins will report from the sidelines. The game will be produced by Ken Mack and directed by Suzanne Smith.

98.5 The Sports Hub is the flagship station for the Patriots Radio Network. Play-by-play broadcaster Bob Socci will call the action along with former Patriots quarterback Scott Zolak, who will provide color analysis. The games are produced by Marc Cappello.

Patriots Roster Moves and Elevations:

The New England Patriots have officially announced that they have signed QB Brian Hoyer to the 53-man roster from the practice squad and elevated DL Tashawn Bower and K Nick Folk to the active roster from the practice squad.

In addition, the Patriots have officially placed rookie K Quinn Nordin on injured reserve. Nordin was inactive for the regular season opener vs. Miami last week

Bower, 26, originally signed with the Minnesota Vikings as a rookie free agent out of Louisiana State on May 5, 2017. He joined the Patriots practice squad during the latter part of 2019, which is also where started the 2020 season. Bower was elevated to the active roster two times and then signed to the 53-man roster in early November. He appeared in seven games last season with three starts and finished with 11 total tackles.The 6-foot-5, 250-pounder performed well during training camp and in the preseason, earning him serious consideration for a roster spot on the Pats 2021 active roster. With Kyle Van Noy sidelined for Sunday’s contest, owner should provide depth on the edge.

Jets Elevations:

The Jets have elevated LB Del’Shawn Phillips and S Adrian Colbert from the practice squad.

Phillips provides solid depth at linebacker. The 6-foot-2, 230-pounder led New York’s defense and special teams in tackles last week against the Carolina Panthers.

Colbert is no stranger to the Patriots. The 27-year-old spent the 2021 preseason with the Pats, before being released during final roster cut downs. Colbert is capable of providing contributions in a rotational backup role at free safety.

Patriot Maven Game Prediction:

The Patriots will look to build on Mac Jones’ impressive rookie debut by expanding his opportunities to test a young Jets secondary. However, the key to success for New England’s offense will be to establish the run, early and often. Sustained offensive drives will help the Pats control the tempo, as well as neutralize the crowd. After several costly and ill-timed miscues against the Dolphins in Week One, New England should be expected to protect the football and minimize penalties.

On the defensive side of the ball, the Patriots should be expected to win their battles up front. With an already porous offensive line further depleted by the absence of Mekhi Becton, the Pats defensive line should be able to find opportunities to get home against Zach Wilson. However, New England must also show caution in going on the attack. Wilson is capable of evading pressure, when given time. Should he do so on Sunday, he will have no shortage of targets, led by receiver Corey Davis.

This will be a closely contested matchup between two divisional rivals with brought futures. However, the Pats have the upper hand in the trenches, which is where this game will be won.

Final score prediction: Patriots 24, Jets 17