Report: Patriots Fined, Lose Third-Round Pick From Videotaping Scandal

The NFL finally has a verdict on the New England Patriots videotaping scandal.

The Patriots will be fined $1.1 million, lose a 2021 third-round pick, and New England's television crew will not be allowed to shoot any games during the 2020 season, according ESPN's Mike Reiss. On top of those penalties, senior club officials will have required training on league operation and game policies, and Dave Mondillo, who was suspended by the team at the time of the NFL investigation, is banned from NFL facilities until further notice.

The videotaping incident took place last December when the Patriots' video crew was accused of filming the Bengals sideline during Cincinnati's Week 14 game against the Browns.