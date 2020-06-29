PatriotMaven
News

Report: Patriots Fined, Lose Third-Round Pick From Videotaping Scandal

Devon Clements

The NFL finally has a verdict on the New England Patriots videotaping scandal.

The Patriots will be fined $1.1 million, lose a 2021 third-round pick, and New England's television crew will not be allowed to shoot any games during the 2020 season, according ESPN's Mike Reiss. On top of those penalties, senior club officials will have required training on league operation and game policies, and Dave Mondillo, who was suspended by the team at the time of the NFL investigation, is banned from NFL facilities until further notice. 

The videotaping incident took place last December when the Patriots' video crew was accused of filming the Bengals sideline during Cincinnati's Week 14 game against the Browns.  

Report: Patriots Sign QB Cam Newton to One-Year Deal

Newton was cut by the Panthers on March 24.

Devon Clements

How an Unusual Offseason Will Stunt Jarrett Stidham's Growth as a Leader

Stidham's ability to build relationships with his teammates and grow as a leader could impact his performance in 2020.

Devon Clements

by

Sarah Jacobs

Patriots podcast with Mike Reiss, talking about state of the Patriots

Max McAuliffe

How the Patriots can bring RPOs into playbook

Max McAuliffe

Film Review: N'Keal Harry Has Tools to Breakout in 2020

After a disappointing rookie season, N'Keal Harry looks to build on that and breakout in 2020.

Kyle Garvin

by

MaxMcAuliffe

Connor Orr Says James White is Patriots' Most Underrated Player

White has been one of the most productive pass catchers out of the backfield in the Belichick era.

Devon Clements

Former Dolphins, Jets Exec. Explains How Bucs Will Get 'Quality' Production from Gronk

At the stage of Gronk's career it's about quality, not quantity.

Devon Clements

by

DevonClements

How a Jamal Adams Trade Would Impact the Patriots

Adams leaving the AFC East could provide some relief to an evolving Patriots offense.

Devon Clements

by

MaxMcAuliffe

Patriots No. 18 in PFF Roster Rankings

New England's pass-catchers seem to be the reason the team wasn't ranked higher.

Devon Clements

by

DevonClements

Chris Simms: Chiefs Beat Patriots in 2018 AFC Title Game if Aaron Rodgers is QB

"I think Mahomes being the better playmaker wasn't great enough at that point to me to make up for the lack of experience that he had compared to Rodgers."

Devon Clements