Patriots Reportedly Host CB Trent McDuffie for Pre-Draft Visit

Will the 21-year-old Washington Huskies’ cornerback be the Patriots’ pick at no. 21 in the upcoming 2022 NFl Draft?

The New England Patriots defensive backfield will be among the most watched, and potentially most scrutinized areas of the roster heading into the upcoming 2022 NFL season.

In the wake of second-team All-Pro cornerback J.C. Jackson having signed a multi-year mega deal with the Los Angeles Chargers, New England’s cornerback position found itself in need of some assistance. Though incumbents Jalen Mills, Jonathan Jones, Myles Bryant, Joejuan Williams, Shaun Wade and Justin Bethel remained on the depth chart, the Pats looked to the free agent market to address the void. Over the past few weeks, the team has agreed to deals with cornerbacks Terrance Mitchell and Malcolm Butler. However, the Patriots are expected to seek additional help via the 2022 NFL Draft. In fact, they may do so as early as the first round.

In addition to performing their due diligence on scouting the best fits in their system, New England continues to compile quite the impressive list of 2022 NFL Draft prospects with which they are meeting for pre-draft visits.

Most recently, they hosted Washington cornerback Trent McDuffie for a Top-30 visit at Gillette Stadium in Foxboro, Massachusetts.

McDuffie is consistently ranked among the top cornerbacks in the 2022 NFL Draft class. Though he may be a bit undersized for the position at the pro-level [McDuffie is listed as 5-foot-11, 193-pounds], he plays with a toughness and tenacity, which makes him an ideal prospect for teams in need of a starting-caliber cornerback.

Per Pro Football Focus, McDuffie allowed only 16 catches from 36 targets for 111 yards with no scores and five pass breakups during his time at Washington. He did not allow more than 39 yards in any game during 2021, and has surrendered only two deep receptions in his collegiate career. He also served as an effective punt returner, logging 74 yards on nine attempts; with his longest return going for 45 yards.

Given the Patriots penchant for versatility in their secondary, it is no surprise that they would have interest in McDuffie. He has the ability to succeed in both man and zone coverage. Not only can he stay with his target in the short-to-intermediate areas, he is also capable of using his speed on deep routes, while tracking passes through the air. As a zone defender, he displays strong awareness of the routes that enter and exit his zone. Although he may lack the length of a prototypical shut-down corner, McDuffie can be a contributor both on the outside and on the inside at the NFL level.

McDuffie becomes the latest player to be hosted [or scheduled] by the Patriots for a Top-30 visit, joining Clemson cornerback Andrew Booth, Jr, Texas A&M offensive lineman Kenyon Green, Northern Iowa offensive lineman Trevor Penning, Arizona State defensive back Jack Jones, Houston cornerback Marcus Jones, Stephen F. Austin defensive lineman Rayshad Nichols and Miami quarterback D’Eriq King.