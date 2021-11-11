Patriots Reportedly Still “In” on WR Odell Beckham, Jr.

As rumors continue to circulate surrounding the star wideout’s next stop, the Patriots appear to be serious contenders for his services.

As the late, great Yogi Berra once said, ‘It ain’t over, ‘til it's over.’

With more than 24 hours having elapsed since wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr became a free agent, Beckham remains on the open market.

And, the New England Patriots’ appear to be one of his serious suitors.

It has been a roller-coaster ride of emotions for Patriots fans and media alike, as “Beckham Watch” has dominated social media since Tuesday evening. From baseless rumors of secret flights landing at local airports, to fabricated closed door player-coach meetings, Beckham has unfoundedly been tied to New England, seemingly every hour, on the hour.

On Wednesday morning, the Patriots appeared to be out of the running for the star wideout. As reported by ESPN’s Dianna Russini, Beckham had narrowed his focus to three teams, the Green Bay Packers, Kansas City Chiefs and the New Orleans Saints.

Still, the story refused to go quietly. Just a few moments after noon on the east coast, Mike Florio of Pro Football indicated that Beckham and the Patriots were still open to doing business. The PFT account tweeted the following:

With rumors slowly starting to circulate once again, NFL insider Jordan Schultz seemed to confirm that the Patriots were still very much a player in the Beckham sweepstakes, describing New England’s pursuit of the 29-year-old as a ‘strong push.’

As the evening gave way to the night on Wednesday, it became apparent that New England was indeed active in their pursuit of Beckham. NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported that five teams that had either made Beckham an offer or shown “significant interest” in obtaining his services. In addition to the aforementioned Chiefs, Packers and Saints, the Patriots and the Seattle Seahawks were added to the list of Beckham’s most ardent admirers. Rapoport further reported that Beckham may take a couple days to decide on the next stop in his NFL career.

Despite the perceived inertia of Beckham’s decision, he and the Pats may ultimately decide that a merger is in their best interest. In order for New England to be a significant suitor for Beckham, they must have a financial plan in place to satisfy his contractual wants. In terms of personnel, their depth chart at wide receiver currently consists of Jakobi Meyers, Nelson Agholor, Kendrick Bourne, Gunner Olszewski and N’Keal Harry. While that unit is certainly a more-than-serviceable quartet, none possess Beckham’s immediate star quality. For Beckham, he would finally get the chance to play under the expert tutelage of a man he once called ‘a phenomenal coach,’ Bill Belichick.

While Beckham seems to be an ideal fit in Foxboro, one detail may derail the union for which so many Patriots fans are clamoring. Reports indicate that the telexed wideout is seeking to play alongside an established, top-tier veteran quarterback. Though Patriots quarterback Mac Jones is having an admirable rookie season, it is important to remember that he is, in fact, a rookie.

Still, during his Wednesday press conference, Jones sounded like someone who would welcome the chance to play with the former Pro Bowler.

“I think he’s a great player and he has a choice to make and that’s up to him,” Jones said. “I think we have really good receivers here and anybody who wants to help us win is obviously a benefit to the team. I obviously will leave that up to Coach (Bill) Belichick. You can ask him about it. But like I said, I know for a fact he always wants people that will come here and help us win.”

When asked if he might be concerned over Beckham’s desire to be frequently targeted on the field, Jones seemed comfortable with the idea:

“I think great receivers want the ball, so every quarterback has dealt with that,” Jones said. “It’s a good problem to have… ‘give me the rock and let me make some yards’ …so I think it’s pretty simple. Like I said, I can do a better job of just getting them the ball, and the plays that they can make yards with, and try to get more completions and let them run around and do what they do.”

With a decision from the Beckham camp considered to be imminent, the Patriots will continue to do their due diligence in potentially adding his services to the Foxboro fold. Until then, we wait.

After all, it ain’t over, ‘til its over.