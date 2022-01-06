Patriots Rookie Report Card From The Win Over The Jaguars

The biggest game of the season for the New England Patriots came in Week 17 against the Jaguars.

Of course, the Jaguars hold the worst record in the NFL, but after back-to-back losses to the Colts and Bills, the Patriots needed to get back on track. The Patriots also clinched a postseason birth after they defeated the Jaguars and watched the Tennessee Titans beat the Miami Dolphins.

Let's dive right into it, here are my rookie positional grades this week from the Patriots-Jaguars game.

Mac Jones A-

Mac Jones followed up his worst outing of the season last week with undeniably his best performance. And his numbers display that. Jones completed 22-30 passes, for 227 yards, three touchdowns, and zero interceptions. Jones has now thrown two-plus touchdowns with zero interceptions in four games this season.

On the first touchdown pass, Jones hit Kristian Wilkerson his first career NFL touchdown. Jones led him to the spot with just enough room to get his feet down for the catch in the back of the end zone. It was perfect execution.

Jones threw an absolute dime to Jakobi Meyers for a four-yard score, which gave the Patriots a 28-3 lead. It was also Meyer's second career touchdown.

The third touchdown pass was a deep ball to Wilkerson. It was a well-executed play by the offense because Meyers sold the block to perfection, Kendrick Bourne ran the screen hard, making the defensive backbite, and then Jones made the quick read to find Wilkerson wide open for the touchdown.

In this game, he set a rookie franchise record, 21 passing touchdowns. On the season, he is eighth in completion percentage and tenth in quarterback rating (QBR).

Jones, 23, was selected by the Patriots in the first round of the 2021 NFL Draft with the 15th overall selection out of Alabama.

Christian Barmore: A-

Christian Barmore continues to have an impressive rookie season. He entered this game with his 0.5 sack and 42 pressures on the season. Against the Jaguars, he saw 23 defensive snaps and two special teams snaps. One of his more impressive plays came right before the half when he fought off a double team to sack Trevor Lawrence for his first career full NFL sack. The former Alabama product finished the game with three combined tackles, including two solo.

Barmore, 22, was selected by the Patriots in the second round of the 2021 NFL Draft with the 38th overall selection out of Alabama.

Ronnie Perkins: N/A

Ronnie Perkins was placed on injured reserve back in December.

Perkins, 22, was selected by the Patriots in the third round of the 2021 NFL Draft with the 96th overall selection out of Oklahoma.

Rhamondre Stevenson: A

Rhamondre Stevenson is a bad man. Even though Stevenson missed five days, including last weeks game against the Buffalo Bills after testing positive for Covid-19, he looked phenomenal. In fact, this was his second career game rushing for over 100 yards. The punishing rookie finished this game with 107 rushing yards and two touchdowns.

The impressive thing about Stevenson is he's continued to improve tremendously. His work ethic and hard nose running are his keys to success. For example, he took a handoff to the right side in the middle of the first quarter, and absolutely steam rolled the defender. It was an impressive run because he followed Trent Brown and picked up 15 yards after lowering his shoulder and finally getting tackled at the Jaguars nine yard line.

Stevenson, 23, was selected by the Patriots in the fourth round of the 2021 NFL Draft with the 120nd overall selection out of Oklahoma.

Cameron McGrone: N/A

Cameron McGrone was placed on Injured Reserve. He was coming off a torn ACL suffered during his final season at the University of Michigan. He is currently on the non-football injury list (NFI).

McGrone, 21, was selected by the Patriots in the fifth round of the 2021 NFL Draft with the 177th overall selection out of Michigan.

Joshuah Bledsoe: N/A

Joshuah Bledsoe has a similar situation as McGrone. He is also on the non-football injury list (NFI). Bledsoe hurt his wrist during the Senior Bowl in January and later required surgery. He's practiced with the team, but is yet to see live game action.

Bledsoe, 23, was selected by the Patriots in the sixth round of the 2021 NFL Draft with the 188th overall selection out of Missouri.

William Sherman: N/A

William Sherman was placed on Covid-19 reserve list. He has not seen the field much this season, only six snaps on special teams in Week 5 against the Houston Texans.

Sherman, 22, was selected by the Patriots in the sixth round of the 2021 NFL Draft with the 197th overall selection out of Colorado.

Tre Nixon: N/A

Tre Nixon is on the practice squad.

Nixon, 22, was selected by the Patriots in the seventh round of the 2021 NFL Draft with the 242nd overall selection out of the University of Central Florida. He was actually selected by Ernie Adams before announcing his retirement days later.