SI.com
PatriotMaven
HomePatriotMaven+NewsGM ReportGame Day
Search

Patriots-Seahawks Game Status Worth Monitoring Due to Washington Wildfires

Devon Clements

This month more than 807,000 acres have been burned in Washington to do wildfires, which leaves the air quality in the state as some of the worst in the world. 

The poor air quality has caused the Seattle Mariners to postpone their two-game series this week against the San Francisco Giants, with the games being re-scheduled later in the week and will be played in the Bay Area. 

While the New England Patriots' game against the Seahawks in Seattle isn't until next Sunday night, the wildfires taking place in the state could potentially cause the game to be postponed. The Boston Globe's Ben Volin spoke to an NFL spokesperson, who told him they have not made a final decision on Sunday's game and are continuing to monitor the situation. 

According to Berkeley Earth, spending last Friday outside in the Puget Sound Region - which includes Seattle - would have been equivalent to smoking almost nine cigarettes. That's concerning, especially for athletes who may be participating in a physical activity in poor air quality. 

The expectation is that the air quality will improve over the next several days. But if it doesn't, there's a very real chance New England's game against Seattle will not happen this weekend. 

Get the latest Patriots news by joining the community. Click "Follow" at the top right of the page. Mobile users click the notification bell. Follow Devon on Twitter @DevClemNFL

THANKS FOR READING PATRIOT MAVEN
Register today for free or log in to access this premium article.
Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Power Rankings: Patriots Climb Into Top 10 After Week 1 Performance

New England has surpassed Tampa Bay and Buffalo in the rankings.

Devon Clements

by

Sam Minton

Live Gameday Thread: Patriots vs. Dolphins | Week 1

Your hub to chat about Sunday's season opener between the Patriots and Dolphins.

Max McAuliffe

by

DevonClements

Adrian Phillips Compares Kyle Dugger to Former All-Pro Teammate

Adrian Phillips showed how highly he views the Patriots' second-round draft pick.

Sam Minton

by

Sarah Jacobs

Checking In With Former Patriots After Week 1

A lot of former New England Patriots found out that the grass isn't always greener on the other side in Week 1 of the 2020 NFL season.

Sam Minton

Takeaways from Patriots' Week 1 Snap Counts

Who played a lot and who didn't in New England's season opener?

Devon Clements

Podcast: What Patriots Offense Looked Like With Cam Newton Under Center

New England bullied its way to a Week 1 win over the Dolphins.

Devon Clements

The Good and the Bad from Patriots' Week 1 Win Over Dolphins

The biggest positives and negatives from the Patriots' victory in Week 1 against the Dolphins.

Max McAuliffe

by

DevonClements

Cam Newton and His Legs Look Fresh in Patriots Debut

Newton was efficient in both the running and passing game during his game in a Patriots uniform.

Devon Clements

by

Sam Minton

Takeaways: Cam Newton, Patriots Beat Dolphins in Opener

How did Cam Newton perform in his first game in a Patriots uniform?

Devon Clements