Patriots Shake Up Offensive Line, Sign OT Kellen Diesch
The New England Patriots made another roster shuffle on Friday, as they enacted a bit of a switch up on their offensive line.
According to multiple sources, the Patriots have signed OL Kellen Diesch to their training camp roster, a 26-year-old, 6-foot-7 tackle that can effectively provided some added offensive line depth into the fold.
Along with the decision to sign Diesch, the Patriots have opted to release OT Tyrone Wheatley Jr., which drops New England back down to their 90-man roster limit.
Diesch was an undrafted prospect in the 2022 NFL Draft, but still provides some considerable upside with his athletic traits he holds at the position. He’s spent time with the Miami Dolphins, Chicago Bears, Pittsburgh Steelers, and Cleveland Browns during his first two years in the league before his arrival to New England on Friday.
Diesch will add an extra body to this Patriots offensive line group and a tackle core that has had a fair share of questions leading into the regular season, and still looking to iron out who’s set to start on each side ahead of week one.
Keep an eye on how this Patriots offensive line shakes out in the depth chart over the next few weeks of training camp, as Diesch now joins as another key name to watch to make a pitch for the contested final 53-man cut.
