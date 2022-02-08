Skip to main content
Patriots Sign DT Bill Murray to Futures Contract for 2022

The College of William and Mary product joined the Patriots as an undrafted free agent in 2020.

Let the ‘Cinderella Story’ puns continue.

The New England Patriots announced the signing of defensive tackle Bill Murray to a futures contract on Monday. The 24-year-old is expected to compete for a depth spot on the Pats defensive line in 2022.

Murray, signed with the Patriots as an undrafted rookie free agent in 2020 as a product of the College of William & Mary. Murray spent his first two seasons in New England on the practice squad after finishing his FCS career as a team captain and two-time All-Colonial Athletic Association selection.

Murray was a standout lineman at William & Mary due to his athleticism. The 6-foot-4, 295-pound lineman has a knack for pursuing the quarterback, especially when moving outside the pocket. His explosiveness off the line helped him dominate interior linemen every time he took the field. In 2019, Pro Football Focus (PFF) graded five of his collegiate games, scoring him with an 89.2 overall grade, as well as a 91.1 run defense grade in 202 snaps.

Murray is a high-energy defensive lineman who performed well during his two training camps in New England. In theory, he would provide depth behind the Patriots’ defensive tackles. At his best, Murray can be useful as a sub-package pass rusher, capable of contributing on some run-blocking schemes.

Prior to clearing waivers at the 53-man roster deadline last August, Murray registered two sacks through 81 defensive snaps in the preseason. He was also credited, by PFF, for seven quarterback hurries, two stops and one batted pass.

Murray now becomes the tenth Patriot to ink a futures contract with the team this offseason. Defensive tackle Daniel Ekuale, running back Devine Ozigbo, wide receivers Malcolm Perry, Tre Nixon and Kristian Wilkerson, offensive linemen Will Sherman, Arlington Hambright and Drew Desjarlais, as well as kicker Quinn Nordin all signed their deals in January. 

