Patriots Have Strong Chance to Win Super Bowl LV, According to Betting Odds

The annual way-to-early betting odds have been set for Super Bowl LV, which will take place in 2021 at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, FL. Leading the pack to win Super Bowl LV naturally are the Kansas City Chiefs, who won Super Bowl LIV over the San Francisco 49ers, who have the 2nd best odds. The New England Patriots, who won Super Bowl LII and lost in the Wild-Card round of the postseason this past season, have the 4th-best odds to win next season's Super Bowl.

Here are the complete odds to win Super Bowl LV, per BetOnline:

Kansas City Chiefs: 5/1

San Francisco 49ers: 7/1

Baltimore Ravens: 8/1

New England Patriots: 9/1

Dallas Cowboys: 16/1

New Orleans Saints: 16/1

Green Bay Packers: 18/1

Philadelphia Eagles: 18/1

Pittsburgh Steelers: 20/1

Los Angeles Chargers: 22/1

Los Angeles Rams: 25/1

Minnesota Vikings: 25/1

Seattle Seahawks: 25/1

Tennessee Titans: 25/1

Atlanta Falcons: 33/1

Chicago Bears: 33/1

Cleveland Browns: 33/1

Houston Texans: 33/1

Indianapolis Colts: 33/1

Buffalo Bills: 40/1

Las Vegas Raiders: 40/1

Denver Broncos: 50/1

Carolina Panthers: 66/1

Detroit Lions: 66/1

New York Giants: 66/1

New York Jets: 66/1

Tampa Bay Buccaneers: 66/1

Arizona Cardinals: 80/1

Cincinnati Bengals: 80/1

Jacksonville Jaguars: 80/1

Miami Dolphins: 100/1

Washington Redskins: 100/1

The Patriots have somehow squeaked into the top 5 of the betting odds despite potentially losing Tom Brady this offseason. That's likely because the sports books consider New England to be the top landing spot for the 42 year old in 2020. However, one has to think that if Brady does leave the Patriots this offseason, the updated odds to win Super Bowl LV will have New England with much longer odds.

In order to be a contender in 2020, New England must add offensive weapons via free agency and the NFL Draft. The offense was the main reason why the Patriots didn't make it past the first round of the playoffs this past season, and may be a requirement if the team wants to retain Brady. It'll be interesting to see how they go about adding talent this offseason, especially when considering the team has a projected $28 million in cap space next season, which is the 17th-most available cap space in the league.