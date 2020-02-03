PatriotMaven
Top Stories
News
Game Day
GM Report

Patriots Have Strong Chance to Win Super Bowl LV, According to Betting Odds

Devon Clements

The annual way-to-early betting odds have been set for Super Bowl LV, which will take place in 2021 at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, FL. Leading the pack to win Super Bowl LV naturally are the Kansas City Chiefs, who won Super Bowl LIV over the San Francisco 49ers, who have the 2nd best odds. The New England Patriots, who won Super Bowl LII and lost in the Wild-Card round of the postseason this past season, have the 4th-best odds to win next season's Super Bowl. 

Here are the complete odds to win Super Bowl LV, per BetOnline:

Kansas City Chiefs: 5/1

San Francisco 49ers: 7/1

Baltimore Ravens: 8/1

New England Patriots: 9/1

Dallas Cowboys: 16/1

New Orleans Saints: 16/1

Green Bay Packers: 18/1

Philadelphia Eagles: 18/1

Pittsburgh Steelers: 20/1

Los Angeles Chargers: 22/1

Los Angeles Rams: 25/1

Minnesota Vikings: 25/1

Seattle Seahawks: 25/1

Tennessee Titans: 25/1

Atlanta Falcons: 33/1

Chicago Bears: 33/1

Cleveland Browns: 33/1

Houston Texans: 33/1

Indianapolis Colts: 33/1

Buffalo Bills: 40/1

Las Vegas Raiders: 40/1

Denver Broncos: 50/1

Carolina Panthers: 66/1

Detroit Lions: 66/1

New York Giants: 66/1

New York Jets: 66/1

Tampa Bay Buccaneers: 66/1

Arizona Cardinals: 80/1

Cincinnati Bengals: 80/1

Jacksonville Jaguars: 80/1

Miami Dolphins: 100/1

Washington Redskins: 100/1

The Patriots have somehow squeaked into the top 5 of the betting odds despite potentially losing Tom Brady this offseason. That's likely because the sports books consider New England to be the top landing spot for the 42 year old in 2020. However, one has to think that if Brady does leave the Patriots this offseason, the updated odds to win Super Bowl LV will have New England with much longer odds. 

In order to be a contender in 2020, New England must add offensive weapons via free agency and the NFL Draft. The offense was the main reason why the Patriots didn't make it past the first round of the playoffs this past season, and may be a requirement if the team wants to retain Brady. It'll be interesting to see how they go about adding talent this offseason, especially when considering the team has a projected $28 million in cap space next season, which is the 17th-most available cap space in the league. 

Comments (1)
No. 1-1
ArkansasMan
ArkansasMan

Without The Goat, they'll be a wildcard team again, with the same results.

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Report: Patriots Willing to Give Tom Brady Excess of $30 million Per Year

The Patriots are reportedly willing to give quarterback Tom Brady $30+ million per year to stay in New England.

Devon Clements

by

MaxMcAuliffe

Tom Brady's Cryptic Photo Was for Hulu Super Bowl Ad

It appears that Tom Brady's cryptic photo last week was for a Hulu Super Bowl advertisement.

Devon Clements

by

MaxMcAuliffe

PatriotMaven Scouting Profile: Henry Ruggs III

The no. 1 guy on the Patriots' draft board this year should be Henry Ruggs III, the speedster receiver out of Alabama.

Max McAuliffe

Patriots-Related Super Bowl LIV Prop Bets

Here are some of the Patriots-related prop bets you can bet on for Super Bowl LIV.

Devon Clements

by

MaxMcAuliffe

Reports: Chargers, Raiders to Pursue Tom Brady During Free Agency

The Los Angeles Chargers and Las Vegas Raiders are two teams that will reportedly pursue quarterback Tom Brady when he becomes a free agent this offseason.

Devon Clements

by

MaxMcAuliffe

Could the Patriots Trade for a Veteran QB This Offseason?

With all this uncertainty in New England regarding Tom Brady's future, the Patriots seem to be scouring the trade market, in the event their quarterback does not return.

Max McAuliffe

WATCH: Here's What Stephon Gilmore Said After Winning DPOY

Here's what Patriots Cornerback Stephon Gilmore had to say after accepting the NFL's Defensive Player of the Year award for the 2019 season.

Devon Clements

Stephon Gilmore Wins Defensive Player of the Year Award

Patriots cornerback Stephon Gilmore wins the NFL's Defensive Player of the Year award for the 2019 season.

Devon Clements

by

MaxMcAuliffe

Report: Tom Brady's Cryptic Photo Previews Super Bowl Commercial

NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported that Tom Brady's cryptic photo late last week actually was a preview to a Super Bowl commercial he is featured in.

Devon Clements

Here's a look at what Kobe Bryant said to the Patriots when he visited them in OTAs back in 2018…

Devon Clements