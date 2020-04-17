Patriots Release Teaser For New Uniform

One of the more exciting parts of this offseason if you're a New England Patriots fan is getting to see their new uniform. Though they aren't expected to be a drastic change to any of the jersey's they've worn in the past, the organization is set to unveil the new look on Patriots Day, which is this upcoming Monday.

To gather some hype surrounding the unveiling, the team's official Twitter account released a teaser video that describes what the new uniform will look like without actually showing it.

The words shown in the video are as followed:

"Something old"

"Something new"

"Something borrowed"

"Something blue"

If Julian Edelman did actually hint via a social media post this offseason what the Patriots' new uniform will look like, then the six-time Super Bowl champions may be resurrecting the old-school jerseys theywore in the '90s. But he may have just been trolling the internet.