PatriotMaven
Top Stories
News
Game Day
GM Report

Patriots Release Teaser For New Uniform

Devon Clements

One of the more exciting parts of this offseason if you're a New England Patriots fan is getting to see their new uniform. Though they aren't expected to be a drastic change to any of the jersey's they've worn in the past, the organization is set to unveil the new look on Patriots Day, which is this upcoming Monday. 

To gather some hype surrounding the unveiling, the team's official Twitter account released a teaser video that describes what the new uniform will look like without actually showing it.

The words shown in the video are as followed:

"Something old"

"Something new"

"Something borrowed"

"Something blue"

If Julian Edelman did actually hint via a social media post this offseason what the Patriots' new uniform will look like, then the six-time Super Bowl champions may be resurrecting the old-school jerseys theywore in the '90s. But he may have just been trolling the internet.  

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

NFL Rumors: Are Patriots Trying to Move Down in Draft?

The Patriots could be trying to move down the draft board in order to acquire a second round pick, which they currently do not have in 2020.

Devon Clements

Patriots Should Absolutely Inquire About Bucs TE O.J. Howard

The Buccaneers' tight end is rumored to be on the trade market again. That means the Patriots should be picking up the phone yesterday to try and trade for him.

Devon Clements

by

DevonClements

This Prospect is Most Selected 1st Round Pick For Patriots in Mock Drafts

This EDGE player has been the most widely selected player for the Patriots on Day 1 in mock drafts.

Devon Clements

SI 7-Round Mock Draft: Insider Chooses Draft Picks For Patriots

The MMQB's Insider did his version of a seven-round mock draft. Is there weight behind who he chose for the Patriots?

Devon Clements

Patriots Sign Restricted Free Agent OL Jermaine Eluemunor

Eluemunor was tagged with an original-round tender in March.

Devon Clements

by

MaxMcAuliffe

This NFL Analyst Doesn't Think N'Keal Harry Will Evolve Into No. 1 Receiver

"I don’t think he is going to be an elite player, I don’t think he’s going to be a No. 1 receiver..."

Devon Clements

by

MaxMcAuliffe

Rob Gronkowski Addresses Rumors of Him Wanting to Join Buccaneers (Kind of)

"Leroy, you gotta stay quiet, man."

Devon Clements

by

OFD

Notes on Patriots, Baun, and Uche

Max McAuliffe

Great Read on Tua, Potential Patriots' Target

Max McAuliffe

NFL Draft Susceptible to Being Hacked

Devon Clements

by

Terence Moore