Patriots’ COVID-19 Tests Come Back Negative For Second Straight Day

Devon Clements

A day after bad news came out of Foxboro that quarterback Cam Newton had tested positive for COVID-19, some good news has sprung. 

After a series of tests on Sunday morning, all New England COVID-19 tests have come back negative for a second straight day, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter. 

News broke Saturday morning that Newton had tested positive for COVID-19 as of Friday night, and immediately entered self-quarantine and was placed on the COVID-19/reserve list. It was also reported that Kansas City Chiefs practice squad quarterback Jordan Ta’amu had also tested positive.

The Patriots-Chiefs game that was originally scheduled for Sunday at 4:30 p.m. ET has been postponed, with the expectation that it will be played on either Monday or Tuesday. However, it is very possible the game gets postponed until later in the season because of the scheduling issues it would create by playing the game during the week. 

