    • October 10, 2021
    Patriots-Texans Inactives: What It Means For Sunday’s Week Five Showdown

    The Pats list six inactives, as opposed to the Texans listing seven for Sunday’s Week Five matchup at NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas.
    The New England Patriots traveled to the Lone Star State to take on the Houston Texans at NRG Stadium at 1:00pm ET on Sunday, October 10 in Week Five of the 2021 NFL Season.

    With just over an hour until kickoff, the Patriots and Texans have released their list of Inactives:

    Patriots Inactives:

    CB Jalen Mills

    TE Devin Asiasi

    G Shaq Mason

    CB Shaun Wade

    DE/LB Ronnie Perkins

    RB J.J. Taylor

    Despite being down four starting offensive linemen, only Mason is listed among the inactives. On Saturday, the team placed Trent Brown on injured reserve, with a calf injury. Brown is now required to miss the next three games. Both Isaiah Wynn and Michael Onwenu remain on the league’s COVID-19/reserve list. On Sunday, none of the three count against the Patriots 53-man roster.

    With both Jalen Mills and Shaun Wade inactive, the starting duties look to fall upon cornerback Joejuan Williams. The 23-year-old possesses plenty of potential value due to his size and athleticism. Despite being used in more of a specialized role in 2020, the Vanderbilt product seemed to have returned to more of a traditional corner role, while maintaining his physicality. Still, he has yet to emerge as a match with New England’s press coverage schemes. Williams has been used sparingly throughout the Patriots first four games, having only seen the field on 21 percent of New England’s defensive snaps during that period. Williams should be expected to contribute in covering Texans’ receivers Brandin Cooks and Chris Conley.

    Running back J.J. Taylor will be inactive for Sunday, meaning that rookie Rhamondre Stevenson will share the reserve rushing duties alongside Brandon Bolden. Stevenson has been a ‘healthy scratch’ for the past three games, following a costly fumble early in the first half of the Pats’ season-opener at Gillette Stadium. However, Taylor had a damaging fumble of his own in Week Four against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, likely earning him this spot on the Belichickian version of ‘double secret probation.’

    Behind Enemy Lines — Texans Inactives

    QB Deshaun Watson

    TE Brevin Jordan

    CB Jimmy Moreland

    RB Scottie Phillips

    RB Rex Burkhead

    WR Danny Amendola

    DE Charles Omenihu

    The Houston Texans have listed seven inactive players for Week Five. Running back Rex Burkhead and wide receiver Danny Amendola, both former Patriots, will not see action on Sunday. Each has been a notable contributor on offense for the Texans, thus far in 2021, meaning that the team will need to compensate for their loss. 

    As has been the case since the start of 2021, quarterback Deshaun Watson remains inactive, due to personal reasons. 

