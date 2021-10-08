Patriots-Texans Week Five Injury Report: Final Edition — Trouble on the Offensive Line, Six ‘Questionable’ on Defense

The Patriots have several notable health concerns for Sunday’s matchup with the Texans along the offensive line, at linebacker and in the secondary.

The New England Patriots and Houston Texans have released their final injury and practice participation reports ahead of their Week Five showdown in Houston.

The Pats and Texans will face off this Sunday, October 10 at 1:00pm at Gillette Stadium.

Here is Friday afternoon’s full report, along with its implications for this Week Five matchup:

NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS (1-3)

OUT

T Trent Brown, Calf (DNP)

G Shaq Mason, Abdomen (DNP)

CB Shaun Wade, Concussion (DNP)

DOUBTFUL

No Players Listed.

QUESTIONABLE

LB Ja'Whaun Bentley, Shoulder (LP)

DB Cody Davis, Knee (LP)

S Kyle Dugger, Hamstring (LP)

K Nick Folk, Left Knee (LP)

CB Jonathan Jones, Ankle (LP)

DB Jalen Mills, Hamstring (LP)

LB Ronnie Perkins, Ankle (LP)

LB Kyle Van Noy, Groin (LP)

HOUSTON TEXANS (1-3)

OUT

RB Rex Burkhead, Hip (DNP)

QB Deshaun Watson, Not Injury Related (DNP)

DOUBTFUL

No Players Listed.

QUESTIONABLE

OL Marcus Cannon, Back (DNP)

WR Danny Amendola, Thigh (LP)

What it Means: Patriots

As expected, the right side of the Patriots offensive line will be out for Sunday’s matchup, as both right tackle Trent Brown (calf) and right guard Shaq Mason (abdomen) continue to convalesce from their respective injuries. The status of both left guard Mike Onwenu and left tackle Isaiah Wynn is still unknown, as neither player has yet cleared protocols for removal from the COVID-19/Reserve list. Should neither player be able to suit up, the Pats will enter their Week Five matchup with only one regular starter (center David Andrews) in the lineup.

While Justin Herron and Yasir Durant will likely continue their platoon at right tackle, the right guard position is a bit tougher to read. Based on the week’s practice participation, New England is likely to utilize their practice squad elevations on offensive linemen. Swing lineman Alex Redmond is likely to get the nod at right guard, though rookie Will Sherman could be an option there as well. Should Wynn be inactive on Sunday, Yodny Cajuste could finally see some regular season snaps at left tackle. With Herron able to swing as both sides of the tackle position, the Pats could opt for him at the position, as well. Should Owenu be absent, veteran Ted Karras is the most likely choice at left guard.

In addition to declaring both Mason and Brown (along with defensive back Shaun Wade, who remains in concussion protocol), the Patriots listed eight players as ‘questionable’ for Sunday afternoon. At linebacker, the Pats are unsure of the status of Ja’Whaun Bentley (shoulder), Kyle Van Noy (groin) and rookie Ronnie Perkins (ankle). With the addition of Jamie Collins, the Pats should still field a formidable group, in the event that either Bentley or Van Noy (or both) are unable to go. Collins’ knowledge of the system may allow him to see action on Sunday, assuming his practice participation convinces the coaching staff of his readiness to play in Week Five.

The Patriots also have some questions regarding their defensive backfield. Safety Kyle Dugger (hamstring), along with cornerbacks Jonathan Jones (ankle) and Jalen Mills (hamstring) are also officially ‘questionable’ for Week Five, after having been limited participants in practice on Thursday and Friday. While J.C. Jackson is officially the team’s top option at the position, both Mills and Jones have played key roles in the Pats’ pass defense, and are expected to assist in New England’s efforts to contain wideout Brandin Cooks. While most eyes will be on the offensive line, the potential injuries in the secondary might be worth monitoring, as well.

What it Means: Texans

By comparison, the Texans are entering Week Five in better collective health than the Patriots. Former Patriots running back Rex Burkehad will not play on Sunday, after missing the entire week of practice with a hip injury.

Another former Patriot, offensive lineman Marcus Cannon, is officially listed as ‘questionable’ for Week Five, as he deals with a back injury. However, not having participated in Friday’s practice seems to be a strong indication that Cannon will also be unable to play on Sunday.

Rounding out the list for Houston is yet another ex-Pat, wide receiver Danny Amendola. The 35-year-old has been limited in his practice participation throughout the week, and is officially ‘questionable’ for Sunday. With little receiving prowess outside Brandin Cooks, coupled with Anemdola’s knowledge of the Patriots’ defensive schemes, he should be expected to play, provided his health allows him to do so.