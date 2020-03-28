WATCH: Patriots Players Send Their Love and Support Through 'Together While Apart' Campaign

One of the toughest tasks we face as a country right now is staying inside, away from others. While that does seem like an easy thing to do, we are social creatures, so having to stay within the confides of our homes, away from other humans and social interactions for most of us isn't as easy as it might seem, especially when many of us are without jobs, missing loved ones, etc. But it is necessary task if we want to contain the spread of COVID-19, which has already taken the lives of thousands of Americans and others across the world.

The New England Patriots did their part in boosting morale on Friday by initiating the "#TogetherWhileApart" campaign, which brings awareness to us all being together as one while we isolate and protect ourselves and our loved ones from the infectious disease.

The Patriots posted a video on Twitter which included captains Matthew Slater and Devin McCourty, Deatrich Wise, Terrence Brooks, Sony Michel and Chase Winovich, who expressed their love and support to Patriots nation during these troubling times.

Check out the video and let it warm your heart: