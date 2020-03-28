PatriotMaven
Top Stories
News
Game Day
GM Report

WATCH: Patriots Players Send Their Love and Support Through 'Together While Apart' Campaign

Devon Clements

One of the toughest tasks we face as a country right now is staying inside, away from others. While that does seem like an easy thing to do, we are social creatures, so having to stay within the confides of our homes, away from other humans and social interactions for most of us isn't as easy as it might seem, especially when many of us are without jobs, missing loved ones, etc. But it is necessary task if we want to contain the spread of COVID-19, which has already taken the lives of thousands of Americans and others across the world. 

The New England Patriots did their part in boosting morale on Friday by initiating the "#TogetherWhileApart" campaign, which brings awareness to us all being together as one while we isolate and protect ourselves and our loved ones from the infectious disease. 

The Patriots posted a video on Twitter which included captains Matthew Slater and Devin McCourty, Deatrich Wise, Terrence Brooks, Sony Michel and Chase Winovich, who expressed their love and support to Patriots nation during these troubling times. 

Check out the video and let it warm your heart: 

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Who Wins More Games in 2020: Tom Brady or Bill Belichick?

Can Tom Brady and the Buccaneers manage to earn more wins than former head Bill Belichick and the Patriots in 2020?

Devon Clements

by

MaxMcAuliffe

Which WR Prospect Fits The Patriots' Evolving Offensive Scheme The Most?

Based on play call tendencies and route-running percentages, let's see who would fit the Patriots' scheme the most out of the top receivers of this class.

Max McAuliffe

Here's a look at some of the best photos of Tom Brady from the 2019…

PatsFan6967

Some lesser known names at quarterback for this year's draft class

Max McAuliffe

Three linebackers that should at the very least be on the Patriots'…

Max McAuliffe

5 Best Remaining Options for Patriots to Choose From in Free Agency

The five best options from the remaining player pool for the Patriots to choose from after two weeks of free agency.

Devon Clements

by

MaxMcAuliffe

WATCH: AFC East Win Total Projections for 2020

With the Dolphins and Bills on the rise, the Jets being the Jets and the Patriots' future a bit murky, what are the projected win totals for each team in the AFC East in 2020?

Devon Clements

by

MaxMcAuliffe

Expect Patriots to Continue Cap Relief Efforts in Near Future

If the Patriots want to have room to sign the players they draft in April - let alone anymore free agents - they need to make more financial moves to free up cap space.

Devon Clements

by

MaxMcAuliffe

Patriots Take QB Jordan Love in PFF's Post-Free Agency Mock Draft

New England goes with a big-armed talent at No. 23 in the latest PFF mock draft.

Devon Clements

by

MaxMcAuliffe

Report: Bill Belichick Nominated For Sports Emmy For Work on NFL 100 Show

Bill Belichick isn't just one of the best on the football field. He's now getting recognized for his work in front of the camera.

Devon Clements

by

MaxMcAuliffe