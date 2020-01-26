PatriotMaven
Top Stories
News
Game Day
GM Report

How Valuable Are the Patriots' To-Be Free Agents? Part 2

Devon Clements

Now that we have gone over some of the top to-be free agents for the New England Patriots based on PFF's top 100 best available free agents in 2020, it's time to go over some of the other players who still have value to the Patriots despite not making PFF's list. 

Without further ado, let's begin:

Matthew Slater (ST, WR) 

Unfortunately, being incredible on special teams without being a returner won't give you a strong enough case to make PFF's list. However, that doesn't make special teams standout and captain, Matthew Slater any less valuable to the Patriots.

Slater's contributions in the 3rd phase of the game were massive in 2019, blocking punts, putting the ball in the end zone, and constantly downing the punted ball inside the opponent's five yard line. He has already said that he doesn't plan to retire, and one would think that playing his entire career in New England would mean at age-34 he wouldn't want to play anywhere else. A hometown discount and a return to the Patriots is likely in the works for Slater. 

Nate Ebner (ST, DB)

Another special teams standout is set to hit the market after a long career in Foxboro: Nate Ebner. Though his contributions aren't as massive as Slater's in the 3rd phase, the reason he has played with the Patriots since 2012 are because of how valuable Bill Belichick feels Ebner is on special teams. 

Ebner's situation is very similar to Slater's; at 30 years old and having played his entire career in New England, one would expect the former Ohio State Buckeye to come back to the Patriots at a cheap rate so he can play with the team that has helped him thrive over the past seven years. 

Adam Butler (DL)

Now entering free agency for the first time since signing a three-year, $1.6 million contract his rookie year in 2016, defensive tackle Adam Butler is in line to earn much more on his next contract. Butler is coming off a career year in which he finished with career-highs in sacks (6) tackles (17) QB hits (9), and passes defended (5). Though he didn't come close to cracking PFF's top 100 list, his value to the Patriots is significant. 

As a rotational piece on the defensive line, Butler is the first player on this list that could easily be seen walking in free agency. His return to New England may be determined by whether the team decides to retain Danny Shelton. One could see the team opting to choose Butler over Shelton simply because of upside, but it could ultimately come down to which player would be willing to come back at a cheaper rate. Consider this one a coin toss. 

Elandon Roberts (LB)

Elandon Roberts, much like Butler, signed a modest contract with the Patriots when he was drafted (four years, $2.4 million). However, this time around, he's in line to earn more money. 

Roberts was a rotational piece for the Patriots' linebacking group in 2019, while also taking on duties as the team's fullback due to injuries at the position. His value to the team last year was immense, but with FB James Develin returning from IR in 2020, Roberts' value won't be as significant next season. Because of that, Roberts will likely walk in free agency and sign a modest, yet bigger contract than his rookie deal with another team in the league. 

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

LISTEN: Here's 911 Call That Led to Antonio Brown's Issued Arrest Warrant

TMZ Sports has gained access to the 911 call made by the moving company truck driver who claimed he was assaulted by former NFL receiver Antonio Brown.

Devon Clements

by

DevonClements

Devin McCourty: 'I Wasn't a Fan' of Aaron Hernandez Netflix Docuseries

Patriots safety and captain Devin McCourty said he "wasn't a fan" of the new Netflix documentary about his former teammate, Aaron Hernandez.

Devon Clements

by

Footballfan55

Here's Which Former Patriots Will Be a Part of Super Bowl LIV

Several Patriots of the past will be appearing in Super Bowl LIV between the 49ers and Chiefs.

Max McAuliffe

How Valuable Are the Patriots' Top To-Be Free Agents?

A look into how valuable the Patriots' top to-be free agents are compared to other players around the league, which could determine if New England will be able to retain those players this offseason.

Devon Clements

Report: Antonio Brown Granted Bail, Could Face Potential Life Felony

Antonio Brown was released from jail on a $100,000 bond following his bond hearing at the Broward County Courthouse Friday morning. Brown must also adhere to several other demands from the bond.

Devon Clements

by

MaxMcAuliffe

Check Out Stephon Gilmore's Highlights From Pro Bowl Skills Showdown

Patriots CB Stephon Gilmore participated in the "Thread the Needle" Pro Bowl skills event, doing his part in helping the AFC come out with a victory Thursday night.

Devon Clements

by

MaxMcAuliffe

Report: Patriots Hire Rams Asst. OC Jedd Fisch to Coaching Staff

The Patriots have hired Jedd Fisch, formerly of the Rams, to their coaching staff.

Devon Clements

Jimmy Garoppolo Will Be Using Tom Brady's Mentality in Super Bowl LIV

49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo, who sat behind Tom Brady during two of the Patriots' championship runs, will be using the future Hall of Famer's mentality during his first ever start in a Super Bowl.

Devon Clements

by

MaxMcAuliffe

Patriots Captain Matthew Slater Says He Won't Retire: 'I Want to Keep Playing'

Patriots special teams standout and captain Matthew Slater, age-34, wants to keep playing football. “I still love to play and want to continue to play."

Devon Clements

by

Footballfan55

Bill Belichick and Nick Saban were seen conversing with each other at Senior Bowl practice this week. Two of the greatest minds to ever coach football sharing their thoughts to each other is a…

Devon Clements