Patriots vs. Browns: Three to Watch on Defense Against Cleveland

The New England Patriots will host the Cleveland Browns on Sunday at Gillette Stadium. While Cleveland is primarily known for its stifling defense, they also possess a more-than-capable offense, with the ability of beating teams in various ways. If the Patriots are to be victorious on Sunday, they will need to exploit the Browns’ weaknesses.

Though many Patriots players are expected to garner some attention during Sunday’s matchup, here are three players on defense that might raise an eyebrow when the Pats take the field against the Browns.

Davon Godchaux

Godchaux has been a stabilizing force in the middle of the Pats’ defensive line. The 6-foot-3, 310-pound tackle has brought a level of versatility to the interior of the defensive line that was not present for the Patriots in 2020. While Godchaux is capable of playing all three tackle positions, he has seen the majority of his playing time in the middle. The LSU product is at his best when playing more four-technique, while mixing in some five [technique] and some three-technique. With center JC Tretter out for Sunday’s game, the Browns will be a bit thin when it comes to providing a solid presence in the middle of their offensive line. As a result, they may be reluctant to dedicate two players to contain Godchaux. Still, the Browns may try in an attempt to open lanes for running back D’Ernest Johnson. Should he be able to take on the double team, he will provide the Pats linebackers and edge rushers to keep Baker uncomfortable for the better part of Sunday afternoon. This should allow the interior of the defensive line to competently defend Cleveland’s running game, while also allowing Godchaux the chance to showcase his versatility. In addition to being a stout presence in the Pats’ 3-4 defensive front, he has compiled 11 tackles with two quarterback pressures.

Matt Judon

Judon has proven that he has both the versatility and adaptability to be the team’s number one player on the edge. Through nine games, the linebacker has amassed 23 solo tackles, 16 quarterback hits and nine sacks. His career high is 9.5 sacks, which he earned in 2019 when he played for the Baltimore Ravens. Judon is likely to eclipse that mark on Sunday. Most importantly, Judon’s presence allows the Pats front seven to play in position, facilitating their ability to set the edge, and stop the run. He has been quite adept at keeping runs from reaching the corner on early downs, as well as providing speed and strength when rushing the quarterback. In Week Nine against the Carolina Panthers, Judon excelled in providing defensive pressure, finishing the day with five quarterback pressures , four quarterback hurries and one sack. Against the Browns this week, look for him to assist his teammates in creating favorable matchups from off-the-ball snaps. This will allow him to put pressure on Cleveland quarterback Baker Mayfield, while maintaining the flexibility to defend the Browns’ rushing attack on designated runs.

Adrian Phillips

Phillips continues to be one of the Patriots’ most reliable defenders. The 29-year-old ex-Charger has compiled 27 tackles on the season thus far, with three interceptions. Still, Phillips’ greatest asset remains his versatility. He has nicely settled into the ‘Star’ role in the Pats defense. As such, he is primarily used as a hybrid box safety, capable of playing outside linebacker in most defensive schemes. However, he is also far from limited to that role. Phillips is more than capable of aligning along the defensive line, at slot corner and even outside-wide. The Patriots are almost certain to deploy several defensive backs on Sunday evening, in hopes of taking away Cleveland’s throwing lanes, especially to their tight ends. The Browns’ enjoy utilizing several two-tight end sets with both David Njoku and Austin Hooper complementing each other’s skill set. Occasionally, Cleveland will deploy three tight ends, adding Harrison Bryant into the mix. With the Browns’ running game likely to be limited with the absence of Nick Chubb, Phillips is likely to draw the majority of his coverage duty on one of the Browns’ versatile tight ends. As such, Phillips may be one of the key components in determining the Pats’ defensive success on Sunday.

