Patriots vs. Browns: Three to Watch on Offense Against Cleveland

The New England Patriots will host the Cleveland Browns on Sunday at Gillette Stadium. While Cleveland is primarily known for its stifling defense, they also possess a more-than-capable offense, with the ability of beating teams in various ways. If the Patriots are to be victorious on Sunday, they will need to exploit the Browns’ weaknesses.

Though many Patriots players are expected to garner some attention during Sunday’s matchup, here are three players on offense that might raise an eyebrow when the Pats take the field against the Browns.

Mac Jones

Despite some recent up-and-down performances, the 23-year-old continues to enjoy a stellar rookie season. Jones has led the Patriots offense with a poise beyond his years. While he has had some recent struggles with downfield accuracy, he has completed over 68 percent of his passes on the season. He has also shown a consistent ability to make plays on third downs and in the red zone. On Sunday, Jones will face a tough Cleveland pass-defense. The Browns’ are ninth in the league, allowing 224.9 yards per game, and 10th with just 6.6 yards per pass play. Their pass defense is stout in both coverage and pass rushing. Defensive end Myles Garrett leads the NFL with 12 sacks, while Jadeveon Clowney is also a key factor in the Brown’s defensive front with 3.5 sacks. Overall, the team exhibits an aggressive mindset that often sees blitzes from a variety of players in the secondary. If Jones is to find success against Cleveland’s pass defense, he must engineer an offensive game plan, based on quick and efficient short-passes. With the Pats running game likely to take a step back with the possible absences of Damien Harris and Rhamondre Stevenson, the crisp passing game may be the best way for Jones and the Patriots to keep the ball moving in Week Ten.

Brandon Bolden

After losing James White for the season with a hip injury, running back Brandon Bolden has performed quite well in the third-down role. Bolden finished Week Nine as the Pats only healthy running back, after both Harris and Stevenson left the game with head injuries. The 31-year-old compiled 81 total yards, 54 rushing yards on eight carries, with two catches for 27 yards. With both players listed as ‘questionable’ for Sunday, Bolden is likely to see an increase in his workload. With J.J. Taylor expected to take the field, after having been a recent healthy scratch, Bolden may see some early down action. If Taylor is also deployed in early down packages, the Pats may once again look to Bolden on third down again by isolating him on the Browns’ linebackers. His experience and versatility will be heavily relied upon by Jones, both on the ground and as a situational pass catcher.

Isaiah Wynn



While Wynn has recently garnered his share of detractors, his performance on the left side of the offensive line has been better than one would think. According to Pro Football Focus (PFF), Wynn has been the second highest-graded run blocking offensive tackle in the league over the last three weeks, with a grade of 88.3. Still, on Sunday, Wynn is expected to draw the unenviable task of attempting to contain the Defensive Player of the Year, Browns’ defensive end Myles Garrett. Per PFF, Garrett lines up opposite the left tackle on 87% of his snaps. The 25-year-old moves so fluidly for a defender of his size (6-4, 270-pounds) and is likely to create matchup problems throughout the day. When healthy, Wynn is one of the more fundamentally sound left tackles in the NFL. Though a bit undersized for the position (listed at 6-foot-3), his technique is as solid as any of his peers. At his best, Wynn has the necessary quickness and strength to win battles when going one-on-one against edge rushers, or creating openings for the running game. Still, Wynn has had recent struggles with his initial push out of his stance. He has also surrendered his edge a bit more often. Normally an aggressive pass protector, he has been a bit slow when positioning himself on schemed pressures. Wynn is more than capable of righting the ship. However, he must return to his ‘strike first’ approach to protecting the run, as well as stopping pass rushers before they hit their stride. Wynn will need to be at the top of his game in order to marginally disrupt Garrett on Sunday.