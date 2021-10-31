Patriots vs. Chargers: Three to Watch on Defense Against Los Angeles

The New England Patriots are traveling west to the ‘City of Angels’ for a ‘Halloween-Date’ with quarterback Justin Herbert and the Los Angeles Chargers. Sunday’s Week Eight matchup will take place at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California at 4:05pm ET.

Though many Patriots players are expected to garner some attention during Sunday’s matchup, here are three players on defense that might raise an eyebrow when the Pats take the field against the Chargers.

Ja’Whaun Bentley

Despite recently dealing with an injury to his ribs, Bentley has been one of the Patriots most important defenders in 2021. The 25-year-old has compiled 33 tackles, four tackles for loss, two passes defended and one forced fumble. While New England employs several players capable of playing off the ball, Bentley’s leadership and experience has made him a valuable piece to the Pats roster. Bentley’s communication skills and knowledge of the team’s package-specific roles will keep him on the field more often than not on Sunday. With Dont’a Hightower, Kyle Van Noy, and Josh Uche likely to play on and off the line, the Patriots should have a great deal of options when putting players into coverage. Although he is at his best when deployed as an inside linebacker, the team is likely to use Bentley in a more specialized role, which should accentuate his skill set. He should see a majority of his snaps in downhill run defense, while also dropping into coverage, and aiding the pass rush against a versatile Chargers’ offense.

Jalen Mills

The Chargers’ passing attack is one of the most diverse and potent of its kind in the NFL. In addition to employing one of the best young quarterbacks in the league, Justin Herbert, the Bolts also boast an impressive arsenal of pass catchers. Receivers Keenan Allen and Milke Williams, tight end Jared Cook and running back Austin Ekeler are all capable of gaining significant yards, as well as being effective targets in the red zone. With J.C. Jackson likely to see much of his time shadowing Harbert’s top target, Mills will be tasked with defending both Allen and Williams. Though he has almost exclusively played the role this season, Mills has evolved from a traditional outside cornerback to a defensive back capable of aligning in each spot within the secondary. Had Stephon Gilmore been ready to start the season, Mills was a primary candidate to align as the Patriots’ third perimeter cornerback, while also lining up in the slot and at either safety spot; similar to the role vacated by Jason McCourty. However, with Gilmore now in Carolina, Mills has been the team’s primary option as their starting second cornerback. Through the first seven games, Mills has amassed 23 total tackles (17 of which have been solo tackles) and one pass defended.

Adrian Phillips

Phillips continues to be one of the Patriots’ most reliable defenders. The 29-year-old ex-Charger has compiled 23 tackles on the season thus far, with one interception. Still, Phillips’ greatest asset remains his versatility. He has nicely settled into the ‘Star’ role in the Pats defense. As such, he is primarily used as a hybrid box safety, capable of playing outside linebacker in most defensive schemes. However, he is also far from limited to that role. Phillips is more than capable of aligning along the defensive line, at slot corner and even outside-wide. With the Patriots almost certain to deploy several defensive backs on Sunday evening, in hopes of taking away L.A.’s throwing lanes. As a result, Phillips may play a significant role in making things difficult for Justin Herbert, and forcing the Bolts into increased running situations. In addition, Phillips is likely to draw the majority of the duty covering Los Angeles’ versatile running back Austin Ekeler. As such, Phillips may be one of the key components in determining the Pats defensive success on Sunday.