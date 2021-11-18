Patriots vs. Falcons: Three to Watch on Defense vs. Atlanta

As the New England Patriots prepare to take on the Atlanta Falcons in Week Eleven of the 2021 season, Patriot Maven highlights three defensive players on whom Pats fans might want to keep watch.

The New England Patriots and Atlanta Falcons are set to meet for what promises to be an interesting matchup in Week Eleven of the 2021 NFL Season.

The Patriots travel to Atlanta, Georgia as they will take on the 4-5 Falcons at Mercedes-Benz Stadium at 8:20pm ET on Thursday, November 18. At 6-4, the Pats are hoping to remain in the win column, seeking their fifth straight victory. In the process, they would remain in contention for a spot in the 2021 postseason.

Though many Patriots players are expected to garner some attention during Thursday’s matchup, here are three players on defense that might raise an eyebrow when the Pats take the field against the Falcons.

J.C. Jackson

While J.C. Jackson may not have logged an interception on Sunday, ‘Mr. INT’ was still one of the Patriots top defensive players against the Browns in Week Ten. Leading all cornerbacks with 46 snaps, Jackson allowed zero catches on five targets (for zero yards) and was credited with two pass-break-ups. Through eight games in 2021, Jackson has compiled 31 solo tackles, 14 passes-defended and five interceptions. He has more than held his own against strong competition, whether deployed in man coverage or zone concepts, Jackson has developed an impressive instinct for finding the football, while keeping his targets in range and maintaining a visual on the opposing quarterback. On Sunday, Jackson could see a lot of tight end Kyle Pitts, who is far and away the Panthers top target. While Jackson is usually charged with covering the opponent’s top wide receiver, Pitts is typically deployed as a receiver. As a result, Jackson will have quite the formidable adversary, should he match up with the prolific rookie tight end.

Christian Barmore

As the Patriots second-round draft choice out of Alabama, Barmore may eventually go down as the biggest steal of the 2021 NFL Draft. He has already established himself as one of the Patriots most reliable defenders. However, he continues to make his case to be mentioned among the best rookie defenders in the league. Barmore finished the game with four tackles and seemed to be constantly applying pressure, credited with five pressures and five quarterback hurries on Sunday. His ability to push the pocket and take a stand against the run has earned him an increase in playing time each week. Against Atlanta, Barmore may be called upon to play a greater role in helping to control the line of scrimmage. While he is likely to align against Falcons’ left guard Jaylen Mayfield, Barmore may also see some time matched up with right guard Chris Lindstrom, which would be a significant challenge for the rookie. Wherever he may be utilized on Thursday, Barmore’s success at both levels will make him a must-watch against the Falcons.

Kyle Van Noy

After a slow start to 2021, Van Noy is once again rounding into the form that made him one of the Patriots most productive defenders in 2019. While he has just nine total pressures and two sacks across nine games, he has recently performed well in multiple roles along New England’s front seven. Over the last three games, the 30-year-old has played 66 snaps in coverage and allowed just five catches on eight targets for 20 yards with three pass breakups. Not only did he sack Browns’ backup quarterback Case Keenum on third down, he also forced a fumble while allowing only three catches on three targets for one yard in coverage. The Patriots have used Van Noy primarily as an outside linebacker, they have also allowed him to fill the hybrid ‘move’ role; playing on the line of scrimmage, while also aligning off of the line as a more traditional box linebacker. On Thursday, Van Noy is likely to play a significant role in New England’s pass defense