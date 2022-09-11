Skip to main content

Patriots vs. Dolphins Week 1: How to Watch, Betting Lines

The Patriots open the 2022 NFL season on the road in Miami against a familiar foe.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

The New England Patriots travel south to Miami to kick off the 2022 NFL season against the division rival Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium on Sunday. It's the third straight time the two teams have met in a season opener.

The Patriots took a bit of a different travel approach this year, leaving for Miami on Tuesday, in order to acclimate a bit to the heat and humidity of south Florida, and the possible rain on gameday. 

It's a new-look Dolphins team this year, with first-year head coach Mike McDaniel, and a new star receiver in Tyreek Hill. Hill was acquired by the Dolphins in the offseason in a blockbuster trade with Kansas City.

Hill isn't the only new widout that arrived in Miami, as free agent Cedrick Wilson joined the club from Dallas, and plans to make a big impact on the Dolphins' season.

The Patriots' defense could be tested early and often by Hill and former first-round draft pick Tua Tagovailoa at quarterback. The tandem is thought by many to become one of the better pass-catch duos in the league.

Patriots quarterback Mac Jones enters his second season in the league, and hopes to improve on the team's 10-7 record that ended in an early postseason loss to the Buffalo Bills.

WHAT: New England Patriots (0-0) vs. Miami Dolphins (0-0)

WHERE: Hard Rock Stadium, Miami, Florida (65,326)

WHEN: Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022, 1 p.m. ET

Scroll to Continue

Read More

TELEVISION: WBZ-TV, CBS 4 / FuboTV (try it free)

RADIO: 98.5 FM The Sports Hub

Betting via SI SportsBook

SPREAD: New England Patriots +3.5

TOTAL: 46

MONEYLINE: Patriots +155, Dolphins -188

Make sure to follow along with in-game updates as they happen with PatriotsCountry.com.

You can follow Timm Hamm on Twitter and Instagram

Follow Patriots Country on Twitter and Facebook

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Patriots? Click Here

In This Article (1)

New England Patriots
New England Patriots

Patriots - Patricia Belichick
News

Pick a Play-Caller: Which Coach In Charge for Patriots vs. Dolphins?

By Mike D'Abate
2C198363-7F54-4B0C-9A55-91FB8FD3FC24
News

Reflections on 9/11: Patriots Football and the Andruzzi Family

By Mike D'Abate
Patriots RB Rhamondre Stevenson, QB Mac Jones
News

Patriots vs. Dolphins 3 To Watch in Week 1: OFFENSE

By Mike D'Abate
Patriots CB Jonathan Jones
News

Patriots vs. Dolphins 3 To Watch in Week 1: DEFENSE

By Mike D'Abate
Patriots - Lil'Jordan Humphrey
News

Patriots Promote Pair From Practice Squad For Week 1 vs. Dolphins

By Mike D'Abate
1F908E78-004D-47C3-9A5B-96C9DCD74870
News

Patriots vs. Dolphins GAMEDAY: Familiar Foe, Unfamiliar Setting

By Bri Amaranthus
E4CD0668-7E43-4D85-BDCB-470B46069124
News

Patriots vs. Dolphins Injury Report: Five Pats Questionable For Season Opener

By Mike D'Abate
Dolphins-Patriots-Football
News

Patriots Offensive Depth Chart: Who Are Jones' 11?

By Geoff Magliocchetti