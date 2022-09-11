Patriots vs. Dolphins Week 1: How to Watch, Betting Lines

The New England Patriots travel south to Miami to kick off the 2022 NFL season against the division rival Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium on Sunday. It's the third straight time the two teams have met in a season opener.

The Patriots took a bit of a different travel approach this year, leaving for Miami on Tuesday, in order to acclimate a bit to the heat and humidity of south Florida, and the possible rain on gameday.

It's a new-look Dolphins team this year, with first-year head coach Mike McDaniel, and a new star receiver in Tyreek Hill. Hill was acquired by the Dolphins in the offseason in a blockbuster trade with Kansas City.

Hill isn't the only new widout that arrived in Miami, as free agent Cedrick Wilson joined the club from Dallas, and plans to make a big impact on the Dolphins' season.

The Patriots' defense could be tested early and often by Hill and former first-round draft pick Tua Tagovailoa at quarterback. The tandem is thought by many to become one of the better pass-catch duos in the league.

Patriots quarterback Mac Jones enters his second season in the league, and hopes to improve on the team's 10-7 record that ended in an early postseason loss to the Buffalo Bills.

WHAT: New England Patriots (0-0) vs. Miami Dolphins (0-0)

WHERE: Hard Rock Stadium, Miami, Florida (65,326)

WHEN: Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022, 1 p.m. ET

TELEVISION: WBZ-TV, CBS 4 / FuboTV (try it free)

RADIO: 98.5 FM The Sports Hub

Betting via SI SportsBook

SPREAD: New England Patriots +3.5

TOTAL: 46

MONEYLINE: Patriots +155, Dolphins -188

Make sure to follow along with in-game updates as they happen with PatriotsCountry.com.

You can follow Timm Hamm on Twitter and Instagram

Follow Patriots Country on Twitter and Facebook

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Patriots? Click Here