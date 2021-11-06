Patriots vs. Panthers: Three to Watch on Defense vs. Carolina

As the New England Patriots prepare to take on the Carolina Panthers in Week Nine of the 2021 season, Patriot Maven highlights three defensive players on whom Pats fans might want to keep watch.

The New England Patriots and Carolina Panthers are set to meet for what promises to be an interesting matchup in Week Nine of the 2021 NFL Season.

The Patriots travel to Charlotte, North Carolina as they will take on the 4-4 Panthers at Bank of America Stadium at 1:00pm ET on Sunday, November 7. Like their opponents, the Pats are seeking to climb above .500, in the hopes of contending for a playoff spot.

Though many Patriots players are expected to garner some attention during Sunday’s matchup, here are three players on defense that might raise an eyebrow when the Pats take the field against the Panthers.

Christian Barmore

While Mac Jones has deservedly been the recipient of much praise regarding his play thus far in 2021, another Alabama rookie is making his case for being the Pats most productive draftee as well. Barmore continues to make quite the physical impression on the Patriots defensive line. The 6-foot-4, 310 pound lineman blends his strength and power with great technique. He plays with good leverage, and is strong enough to take on double-teams. He locates the ball quickly, chases with good effort and has excellent range for his size. Barmore, also had demonstrated quick hands, which has made him effective in both stuffing the run, and disrupting the passer. His ability to push the pocket and take a stand against the run has earned him an increase in playing time each week. In his first eight regular-season games, Barmore has earned a 12.6 pass-rush win rate, which leads all rookie interior defensive linemen. His 22 quarterback pressures are fifth among all rookies. Additionally, Barmore has emerged as a force against the run. The 22-year old has eight run-stops on just 84 run-defensive snaps, ranking second on the team in run-stop percentage at 9.5 percent. Barmore’s success at both levels will make him a must-watch against the Panthers on Sunday.

Kyle Dugger

Dugger’s versatility has earned him a spot as a mainstay in the Patriots defensive backfield. In eight games played this season, the 25-year-old has compiled 40 tackles, 4 tackles for loss, two passes defended and two interceptions. The Pats have heavily used both big nickel (five defensive backs) and dime (six defensive backs) defensive packages in 2021. Dugger has seen action alongside safeties Adrian Phillips and Devin McCourty when three safeties are deployed in the secondary. On Sunday, the Pats will need coverage help against Panthers’ quarterback P.J. Walker. In contrast to Carolina’s starter Sam Darnold (who is likely to be sidelined while recovering from both a concussion and shoulder injury), Walker is an athletic quarterback who can hurt you on designed runs, scrambles, and by extending plays. As a result, the Patriots will attempt to contain Walker in the pocket and force him into becoming a one-dimensional drop-back passer. To do so, New England’s defense will need to set wide edges, while Dugger will be called upon to use his athleticism to contain outside runs.

J.C. Jackson

With Stephon Gilmore now patrolling the Carolina Panthers’ defensive backfield, the Pats have officially turned to Jackson as their primary option. The former undrafted free agent has become quite the physical presence on the outside. Through eight games in 2021, Jackson has compiled 30 solo tackles, 10 passes-defended and three interceptions. He has more than held his own against strong competition, whether deployed in man coverage or zone concepts, Jackson has developed an impressive instinct for finding the football, while keeping his targets in range and maintaining a visual on the opposing quarterback. On Sunday, Jackson could see a lot of D.J. Moore, who is far and away the Panthers top target with 50 receptions for 645 yards and three touchdowns. Despite missing two practices this week with an illness, Jackson returned to practice on Friday and is expected to play a major role in New England’s pass defense.