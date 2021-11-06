Patriots vs. Panthers: Three to Watch on Offense vs. Carolina

The New England Patriots and Carolina Panthers are set to meet for what promises to be an interesting matchup in Week Nine of the 2021 NFL Season.

The Patriots travel to Charlotte, North Carolina as they will take on the 4-4 Panthers at Bank of America Stadium at 1:00pm ET on Sunday, November 7. Like their opponents, the Pats are seeking to climb above .500, in the hopes of contending for a playoff spot.

Though many Patriots players are expected to garner some attention during Sunday’s matchup, here are three players on offense that might raise an eyebrow when the Pats take the field against the Panthers.

Jonnu Smith

New England’s prototypical ‘move’ tight end has been long due for a breakout game, and Sunday may be the day. Though some may say that Smith has been off to a slow start in New England, the veteran tight end has factored into the Patriots offense; not only as an in-line blocker but a big-bodied receiver as well. Though he has played in 54 percent of New England’s offensive snaps, Smith has only compiled 189 receiving yards on 20 catches, with one touchdown. This Sunday, the 26-year-old may be an intriguing offensive option. In addition to his blocking skills, the Patriots should look to put Smith in as many favorable situations against the Carolina defense as possible. Look for the Patriots to move him around the formation to create favorable matchups in both the running and passing games. The Pats have sparingly deployed him on routes, as it has become obvious that Smith is much more effective as a carrier. That trend should continue on Sunday. He will align not just on the line of scrimmage, but split out wide or in the slot as well. Smith should be expected to see some looks as a carrier out of the backfield, with New England sure to employ a heavy usage of their running game.

Damien Harris

Despite some early concerns with his ball security, Damien Harris has emerged as one of the most effective runners in the Conference. The Alabama product has amassed 517 yards on the ground with six touchdowns. Though the Panthers are a formidable defense at all three levels, the Pats will undoubtedly look to exploit their run defense on Sunday. While the Patriots running game has had its share of growing pains this season, the team has run the ball quite efficiently as of late. This is largely in part due to Harris’ running prowess. In hopes of neutralizing Carolina’s aggressive pass rush, as well as their stifling secondary, New England will look to run the ball often on Sunday. Should the Pats give Harris the space to maneuver, the 24-year-old is capable of breaking for significant yardage. However, if the Panthers find success against the Pats’ run protection, Harris may need to get a bit more creative with the ball. He can also be a factor when receiving out of the backfield, a trait which he exhibited during his days at Alabama.

Jakobi Meyers

With quarterback Mac Jones expected to face a fearsome pass rush on Sunday, the Patriots will need to deal with defensive pass pressure more effectively than they did against the Chargers in Week Eight. Jones has done a nice job of spreading the ball around of late. However, against Carolina’s strong defense, the Patriots will need one receiver to emerge as a go-to threat on a more consistent basis. Meyers is the prime candidate to do so. He has compiled 45 receptions for 426 yards, averaging 9.5 yards per reception. Seeing action in 88 percent of the Patriots offensive snaps, the Pats have used Meyers both on the outside and in the slot. The soon-to-be 25-year-old has performed admirably in each role, displaying his versatility and reliability. While there are not many negatives to his game, Meyers is not the most athletic of receivers. As such, he has not displayed a penchant to provide an abundance of yards after the catch. Still, Meyers will be one to watch on third down situations. With ex-Patriot, and current Panthers cornerback, Stephon Gilmore expected to play a major role in third-down coverage, Meyers may draw the unenviable task of matching up with his former teammate.