Patriots vs. Texans: Three to Watch on Defense vs. Houston

As the New England Patriots prepare to take on the Houston Texans in Week Five of the 2021 season, Patriot Maven highlights three defensive players on whom Pats fans might want to keep watch.

The New England Patriots and Houston Texans are set to meet for what promises to be an interesting matchup in Week Five of the 2021 NFL Season.

The Patriots travel to Houston, Texas as they will take on the 1-3 Texans at NRG Stadium at 1:00pm ET on Sunday, October 10. Like their opponents, the Pats are seeking to avoid an 1-4 start, as well as watching any hopes of contending for a playoff spot continue to diminish.

Though many Patriots players are expected to garner some attention during Sunday’s matchup, here are three players on defense that might raise an eyebrow when the Pats take the field against the Texans.

J.C. Jackson

As a result of Wednesday’s trade of Stephon Gilmore, the Pats now officially turn to Jackson as their primary option. The former undrafted free agent has become quite the physical presence on the outside. Through the first four games of 2021, Jackson has compiled 15 solo tackles, 4 passes-defensed and two interceptions. He has more than held his own against strong competition, including Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ star wide receiver Mike Evans in Week Four’s matchup between the Bucs and the Pats. Whether deployed in man coverage or zone concepts, Jackson has developed an impressive instinct for finding the football, while keeping his targets in range and maintaining a visual on the opposing quarterback. While Jackson will likely see the majority of his time covering Houston’s primary option at receiver, former Patriot Brandin Cooks, he may also draw some matchup with Chris Conley. In either case, expect Jackson to be in position to make a play on the ball, should Texans’ quarterback Davis Mills be forced into making ill-advised throws.

Christian Barmore

Barmore continues to make quite the physical impression on the Patriots defensive line. The 6-foot-4, 310 pound lineman blends his strength and power with great technique. He plays with good leverage, and is strong enough to take on double-teams. He locates the ball quickly, chases with good effort and has excellent range for his size. Barmore, also had demonstrated quick hands, which has made him effective in both stuffing the run, and disrupting the passer. His ability to push the pocket and assist in coverage earned him an increase in playing time each week. In Week Four, against the Bucs, Barmore was on the field for 55 percent of the Pats defensive snaps. With fellow defensive lineman Henry Anderson having been placed on season-ending injured reserve, Barmore is likely to see an even greater increase in snaps, with the potential of being an eventual three-down player.

Josh Uche

After being slowed by a back injury, which kept him out of New England’s Week Three matchup with the New Orleans Saints, Uche has returned to the lineup and is once again healthy. The Michigan product continues to exhibit a strong mix of initial quickness, bend and closing speed. At his best, Uche will continue to aid the Patriots as a disciplined, outside rusher and interior blitzer. Through three games played in 2021, he has compiled five tackles, three quarterback hits and three sacks. On Sunday, he should see significant opportunities to apply pressure to Davis Mills, while providing assistance in setting the edge.