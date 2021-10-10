Patriots vs. Texans: Three to Watch on Offense vs. Houston

As the New England Patriots prepare to take on the Houston Texans in Week Five of the 2021 season, Patriot Maven highlights three offensive players on whom Pats fans might want to keep watch.

The New England Patriots and Houston Texans are set to meet for what promises to be an interesting matchup in Week Five of the 2021 NFL Season.

The Patriots travel to Houston, Texas as they will take on the 1-3 Texans at NRG Stadium at 1:00pm ET on Sunday, October 10. Like their opponents, the Pats are seeking to avoid an 1-4 start, as well as watching any hopes of contending for a playoff spot continue to diminish.

Though many Patriots players are expected to garner some attention during Sunday’s matchup, here are three players on offense that might raise an eyebrow when the Pats take the field against the Texans.

Ted Karras

Aside from team captain David Andrews at center, Karras will be the most-experienced offensive lineman in the Patriots system on Sunday. With starting left guard Michael Onwenu remaining on COVID/reserve, and thus unable to play on Sunday, Karras is the likely choice to start at the position. However, it should be noted that he is an effective offensive lineman who can contribute at both guard spots as well as center. Karras is also quite durable. He started every game at center for the Patriots in 2019, when Andrews was sidelined for the season, recovering from blood clots in his lungs. Karras’ versatility and familiarity with the Patriots offensive system should put him in line to contribute. On Sunday, against the Buccaneers, Karras was subbed in for Onwenu, after the second year lineman was benched for his commission of two costly holding penalties. Karras performed well in the reserve role, playing in 46 percent of the team’s offensive snaps. With New England’s offensive line all but depleted for Sunday, Karras should be expected to see the field for most (if not all) of the Patriots’ offensive snaps on Sunday.

Damien Harris

Despite Harris being the team’s feature back, the 24-year-old finished his Week Four performance against the Buccaneers with -4 yards on four rushing attempts. While much of the Pats inefficiency in running the ball was due to poor blocking, Harris needs to show improvement on Sunday. Still, this matchup with Houston might end up being exactly what the doctor ordered for Harris to rebound. The Texans rank 28th in the league against the run, allowing 137 yards per game as well as eight rushing touchdowns. They also allow an average of 4.5 yards per rush, which ranks 21st in the league. Should the Pats give him the space to maneuver, Harris is capable of breaking for significant yardage. He can also be a factor when receiving out of the backfield, a trait which he exhibited during his days at Alabama. If the Pats’ woes in run protection continue, Harris may need to get a bit more creative with the ball; especially if he continues to be hammered at the line of scrimmage.

Hunter Henry

Henry is finding his place in the Patriots offense, and that is good news for New England’s passing game. With the Pats devoid of several offensive lineman on Sunday, their short and intermediate passing game might be the key to their advancing the ball through the air. While widely praised for his versatility, he is most productive when playing the traditional “Y” role, accentuating his route running skills, as well as his ability to box out. He has also proven himself a strong blocker and reliable pass catcher. His ability to make catches in the open field, as well as in the red zone, should make him a solid target for Mac Jones on Sunday against a porous Texans defense.